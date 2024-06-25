COD League Major 4 - Free In-Game Rewards and How to Watch
The Call of Duty League is heading towards the end of the season as the 12 teams go to Burbank, California for Major 4. This will be the final Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season before the top 8 teams head to the Championship Weekend in Texas, and it’s all still to play for.
While there won’t be any fans in attendance for this Major, there’s still a ton of action and even some in-game viewership rewards that you can earn. Here’s everything you need to know about COD League Major 4, including how to watch, the schedule, and how to earn the free rewards.
CDL Major 4 Schedule
Major 4 of the 2024 Call of Duty League season will see all 12 COD League teams competing. The event will begin on Thursday, June 27 and run until Sunday, June 30.
Thursday, June 27
- Seattle Surge vs. Vegas Legion - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerillas - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners - 6:00 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. Miami Heretics - 7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, June 28 (Elimination Round 1/2)
- Carolina Royal Ravens vs. TBD - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Boston Breach vs. TBD - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Minnesota ROKKR vs. TBD - 6:00 p.m. ET
- OpTic Texas vs. TBD - 7:30 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD - 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 29 (Winner's Round 2 and Elimination Round 2/3)
- TBD vs. TBD at 3:00 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 4:30 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 6:00 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 9:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 30 (Winner's Finals, Elimination Round 3, Elimination Finals, and Grand Finals)
- TBD vs. TBD at 3:00 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 4:30 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD at 6:00 p.m. ET
How to Earn in-game Viewership Rewards
Fans can also earn some free in-game items just by watching Major 4. To earn these rewards, you’ll need to link your Activision account to your YouTube account by following the steps below:
- Ensure that your Activision account is linked to your Battle.NET, Steam, Playstation or Xbox account
- Link your YouTube account through this link
- Watch the tournament on YouTube
The rewards available are as follows:
Thursday, 27 June
- 60-Minute Double XP Token – Watch for 1 hour
- Dead__Emblem – Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes
- 60-Minute Double Weapon XP Token – Watch for 2 hours
- Bomb Down Calling Card – Watch for 2 hours and 30 minutes
Friday, 28 June
- 60-Minute Double XP Token – Watch for 1 hour
- Shredding Animated Emblem – Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes
- 60-Minute Double Weapon XP Token – Watch for 2 hours
- Spawn Trap Calling Card – Watch for 2 hours and 30 minutes
Saturday, 29 June
- 60-Minute Double XP Token – Watch for 1 hour
- Tea Time Animated Emblem – Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes
- 60-Minute Double Weapon XP Token – Watch for 2 hours
- S&D Star Calling Card – Watch for 2 hours and 30 minutes
Sunday, 30 June
- 60-Minute Double XP Token – Watch for 1 hour
- Air Guitar Animated Emblem – Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Play Your Life Blueprint – Watch for 2 hours
- 60-Minute Double Weapon XP Token – Watch for 2 hours and 30 minutes
How to Watch
The Call of Duty League Major 4 kicks off at 3pm ET on Thursday, June 27. You can watch the action on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, or through one of the many co-streams by influencers such as Scump and ZooMaa. However, if you want the in-game drops, you’ll have to watch the main CDL stream.