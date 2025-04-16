CDL Rostermania: Major 3 Power Rankings & Huge Changes
- Will the new-look OpTic be able to compete for a championship?
- Minnesota adds world champion Kenny to their roster
- How will the biggest roster changes impact the CDL power rankings?
The Call of Duty League Major 3 Qualifiers have begun, and we have already seen some surprises after just one weekend of play. Rostermania delivered following Major 2, where we saw some of the most prominent franchises make huge changes. Below we are going to rank each team focusing primarily on who has the best shot to take home the Major 3 trophy in Boca Raton later this month.
1. Atlanta FaZe (S)
Nobody in good faith could put anyone but Atlanta FaZe in the #1 spot. Coming off of three straight LAN tournament wins (Esports World Cup, Major 1, Major 2), there is nobody scarier in the CDL. Regardless of what seed they get entering the tournament, there isn’t a safer bet than FaZe to be playing on Championship Sunday.
2. Los Angeles thieves (A+)
If I had to put money on a Major 3 winner, it might just be LA Thieves. After one of the most disappointing LAN performances in CDL history following their record-breaking qualifying run, the Thieves may be the most motivated team in the league. They put up a 3-0 blowout of Vancouver over the weekend and they look to be as locked in as ever. If Envoy and Hydra are playing their best COD, there isn’t a duo that can fully contain them.
3. Vancouver Surge (A)
Although they were handled by Thieves over the weekend, Surge are still a top three team with how well Neptune has been playing since joining the team. Whether it is on LAN, in 8s, or in Ranked, Neptune is one of the best players in the world right now, and the rest of the players on Surge are feeding off of his talent. They beat the new Vegas roster 3-0 and are continuing to prove that this success isn’t fading away.
4. Toronto Ultra (A-)
There is a lot of drama surrounding the Ultra right now due to their forfeit to Breach over the weekend but in spite of that, the Ultra should remain a top four team in the Major 3 Qualifiers. JoeDeceives has been one of the best SMGs in the world this season and has been impossible to stop at times. Their dominant S&D play will make them competitive in every match and the slaying power of Joe and CleanX make them scary on any respawn.
5. OpTic Texas (A-)
On paper, this team should be competing for a top three spot after the additions of Skyz and Huke, but it also wouldn’t surprise me if they started the tournament in loser’s. With the turmoil this organization has gone through this season, nothing would surprise me at this point. This may be Huke’s best COD since MW19 and Skyz has been one of the most skilled ARs in CDL history.
What this team needs is for their superstar Shotzzy to step up and play to the level he is capable of. If that happens, this team can absolutely compete with the top teams in the league. They were able to start the split 2-0 with huge wins over C9NY and Minnesota. With upcoming matches against Miami, Vegas and Atlanta, OpTic could easily finish the split 4-1.
6. Cloud9 New York (B+)
Cloud9 may be one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this year which makes them so hard to figure out. When Sib and Mack are playing well, this team is scary. They looked flat against OpTic to start the qualifier, losing 0-3 in a match they really needed when looking at how tough their remaining matches are this split (LAT, Minnesota, Boston, Vancouver). Never count Attach out, but the road ahead will prove if this team is a contender.
7. Carolina Royal Ravens (B)
With how poorly Carolina has performed on LAN this season, I can’t justify putting them higher than 7 in the power rankings. They have proven they can win online and against inferior teams on LAN, but they haven’t been able to compete with the best. Gwinn needs to step it up on LAN if they are going to have a shot to compete for a championship.
Carolina started the split 1-1 and have upcoming matches against Minnesota, Vancouver and LAT. With how good Minnesota looked last weekend, I could easily see Carolina finishing the split 1-4 and starting in the loser's bracket.
8. Minnesota RØKKR (B)
The RØKKR are one of the biggest Rostermania winners as they were able to pick up Kenny, the 2X world champion. It was clear a change was needed after PaulEhx’s rough start to the year. The infusion of the veteran has given this young roster clear leadership, which has already translated to success.
They started off the split with a close win over Breach, and a close loss against OpTic, coming on a Game 5, Round 11 team-kill. Look for Minnesota to get better as the split progresses and these young players have more time to learn from Kenny. Their upcoming schedule pits them against Carolina, Cloud9 and Miami, giving them the perfect opportunity to validate their changes and make a Major 3 run.
9. Boston Breach (B-)
Boston has been incredibly tough to read all season long. Their entire success revolves around Cammy and Snoopy’s consistency. When they clicked during Major 2, they made a great run. Luckily for Breach, their schedule is very light, with LAG, C9, and Vegas being their three remaining matches. They wouldn’t be a fun team to match up with in round one, but I don’t think they can win the tournament.
10. Miami Heretics (C)
It’s still too early to tell if the benching of Lucky was the correct move for Miami, but SupeR has performed well early posting a 1.35 KD in their series win over Vegas. While this change may help them in this split, they don’t have the firepower to take down the top teams consistently. With an incredibly tough four matches ahead, I would be shocked if Miami ends up in the winner’s bracket.
11. Vegas Falcons (C)
Vegas completely changed course heading into Major 3 by bringing in three world champions to work alongside Exnid on a roster that should finally be competitive. While this may not be the most talented roster in the league, Pred still has the capability of being a top 5 SMG player in the world, while Exnid has shown incredible potential. The weak-link of this team is the ARs as Arcitys and Priestahh have struggled to perform at a high level for years now.
Having started 0-2 with upcoming matches against OpTic, Boston and Atlanta, it is foreseeable that Vegas will enter another tournament winless.
12. Los Angeles Guerillas M8 (C-)
With one of the least impactful roster changes in CDL history, LAG have added FeLo and oJohnny to replace Priestahh and Lynz. While this move may add a few more wins to their total for the rest of the season, this is not a move that will make them a championship contender. It is puzzling to think that this organization spent the money to make such a sideways move. LAG has started the qualifiers out 0-1 with a loss to Carolina and their remaining schedule has Vancouver, Boston, LAT, and Toronto. It would take a miracle for this team to start Major 3 in the winner’s bracket.