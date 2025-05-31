Fans Demand Change After Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4's Disastrous Launch
With the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Season 4 update on March 30, 2025, many players across all platforms have reported a surge of technical issues, including game crashes, stuttering, server latency, and more.
The official Call of Duty Updates page on X has acknowledged some of the ongoing stability and performance-related concerns the community is facing and is working to resolve them as quickly as possible.
So far, they've taken the following actions:
- Temporarily disabled Theater Mode
- Disabled the ability to edit custom loadouts in the pre-match lobby
- Enabled Multiplayer Ranked Play
- Disabled the Motherclucker blueprint for the ASG-89
- Deployed an update to mitigate performance issues
- Fixed an issue causing players to randomly disconnect from matches
On top of these, the team is also investigating UI bugs (specifically for Player Levels), mid-game crashing due to equipping the parachute customization, and steeper seasonal setbacks.
For constant live updates, you can follow the team's Trello Board, which outlines all known complications and patch notes in real time.
The Community Is Furious At the State of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 4
While Raven Software constantly pushes out patches and hotfixes to address the ongoing issues, the community is extremely frustrated with the negligence. Almost every major season update for Black Ops 6 has had a buggy launch, but this season seems to be the worst of all.
Related Article: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beginner's Guide — Everything You Need to Know
The bulk of the crashes seems to be on PlayStation 5, with players reportedly crashing to the home screen either from the main menu, during a game, changing a loadout, or all of the above.
Some players even argue that the post-launch server issues and latency have still not been fixed despite the devs implying otherwise in one of their updates.
The catalog of hiccups only increases going over the Black Ops 6 Subreddit, with players claiming non-stop FPS drops, stutters when navigating through the main menu, long matchmaking times, out-of-rotation maps in Ranked Play, invisible name tags, and much more. Every post complaining about an issue has dozens of replies sharing the same experience and sentiment.
The general consensus is that the game is essentially unplayable right now, which is a shame considering the anticipation of the newly introduced reworks and content overhauls. The high server latency and seemingly broken SBMM system make it incredibly challenging to enter a stable lobby where players aren't randomly disconnecting.
Related Article: How to Win in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
The highlight here is that the dev team has picked up on the complaints and is promptly working to restore an optimal gameplay experience.
Major Call of Duty influencers like TheXclusiveAce have also called out the poor launch of the season and emphasized the need for better quality control and communication moving forward. Their feedback echoes the sentiments of countless players who feel let down by the technical hiccups, broken systems, and overall instability that have plagued Season 4 since day one.
Esports Impact
Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. The Call of Duty League is one ot the last remaining franchised esports leagues where stakeholders have invested millions of dollars hoping to see it grow into something mainstream and massive.
Since the game launched, Black Ops 6 has been criticised for server issues, cheating issues, and balance problems. The players and content creators who rely on Call of Duty to make a living are not only crippled in their ability to practice and livestream the game with these massive instability problems, but their lingering presence could have a long-term effect on the CDL and upcoming Warzone championship.
At a time when Call of Duty esports should be building hype to its annual finale before we look ahead to CoD 2025, players are losing faith and interest in the game. This could hurt viewership in the short term, and if not quickly resolved kill the momentum leading into CDL Playoffs.