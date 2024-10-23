Call of Duty Legend Clayster Retires
On October 23, Call of Duty legend Clayster announced his retirement from professional esports competition. In an emotional video uploaded to X, Clayster detailed his 14-year esports journey and immense accomplishments throughout his career.
At 16, Clayster started his career as a casual gamer, playing Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. His love and dedication to the game led him to become a pro CoD player by 2010. His first major CoD tournament was the same year he made it to the Modern Warfare 2 GameStop Finals tournament and MLG MW2 Nationals.
Competing in several COD tournaments with a number of esports teams, including Flyhigh during the Black Ops 1 at MLG rally and RoughNeX, Thrust Nation, UNiTE Gaming, and Team Envy.
In 2015, Clayster was a member of Denial Esports, which went on to win the Call of Duty Championship 2015 hosted by Activision. In the same year, Clayster was part of the winning team, FaZe Clan, taking home first place at the MLG Pro League 2015 Season 3.
2019 was another big year for Clayster; he competed in the Call of Duty World League with team eUnited placing first, leading them to the CoD championship, and taking home the championship. In 2020, Clayster again became champion, winning the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship with the Dallas Empire team, becoming Clayster’s third world championship win.
Clayster’s retirement announcement ends with him thanking all his supporters and fellow eSports team members for letting him end his gaming career with immense gratitude.