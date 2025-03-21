COD Mobile: Season 3 Release Date, Wildcards, Mythics, & More
Cyber Mirage is rushing into Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 3. The handheld fun has only just begun, and there's way more on the way for Call of Duty's smallest installment. Upgrade your loadout with the new wildcard system or unlock a few fun-filled rewards in the latest battle pass. Here's everything you should look forward to in Season 3 of COD: Mobile.
When Does Season 3 Release?
The third season of COD: Mobile is being released on March 26th at 8 PM Eastern Time. We've placed every time zone in a table below so that you can launch right into the action.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
5 PM
EDT
8 PM
UTC
1 AM
CET
2 AM
Between new loadout items and special cosmetics, there are many features and updates coming to Call of Duty: Mobile this March. Each of the major additions are listed below.
Wildcards Will Shake Up the Competitive Meta
The meta in COD: Mobile is ever-changing, just like its console counterpart. However, the competitive scene rarely sees an update this huge. Wildcards are coming in Season 3, which will offer a new customization route for your multiplayer loadouts.
What are Wildcards?
Wildcards are a new customization option that can be attached to loadouts. Players unlock the wildcard slot upon reaching level 10, but only one card can be used at a time. The list below contains every confirmed card, plus what they do according to the official Season 3 announcement.
- Bomber: Equip an extra Lethal item. Plays well with the - Demo Expert or Shrapnel Perk.
- Tactical Shift: Equip an extra Tactical item. Deploy with three Tactical items by stacking this with the Tactician Perk.
- Perk Greed: Equip an extra Perk.
- Overkill: Carry a Primary Weapon in the Secondary Weapon slot.
Wildcards in Battle Royale
Multiplayer wildcards aren't the only thing coming in Season 3. While participating in battle royale mode, you can select a loadout containing a common wildcard, then find extra cards once the match begins.
You can swap wildcards whenever you find one, so no two matches will be the same. The table below further explains how each wildcard functions according to Call of Duty's official post.
- Hawk’s Eye: After hitting a target, they remain highlighted for you for several seconds.
- Medical Kit: Get some extra utility out of armor, now you’ll also heal when repairing your armor.
- Covert Action: When not sprinting, you are now quieter, and your overall sound range is reduced.
- Armor Overload: Make the most of Armor Packs by finding this perk and getting an extra level of armor repair with each pack.
- Military Recycling: When you are throwing grenades or firing launchers there is a chance no ammo will be consumed.
- Quick Recover: Always be ready for battle with this perk that reduces HP recovery cooldowns and increases the amount of HP you recover.
New Events are Headed to COD Mobile
Two new events are hopping into COD: Mobile in Season 3. The Ling Cage festival will grant players fun rewards based on the popular anime series, while the Easter event is the perfect way to celebrate the beloved holiday.
You can unlock new weapon blueprints during each event. For Easter, players can collect a Dead Man's Custom Blueprint for the PPSh-41. Participating in the Ling Cage celebration may grant you the Baiyuekui Blueprint for the Kilo 141.
A Brand-New Battle Pass
The battle pass is back and better than ever in COD: Mobile. There's a free version that offers rewards like the M1 Garand Marksman Rifle, while the paid pass grants a variety of dazzling skins for your favorite operators.
The premium pass will likely cost 560 COD Points, but it's worth the price tag if you plan to play daily. The new M1 Garand will surely shake up the meta by offering more opportunities for long-range combat, so make sure to collect your free rewards during Season 3.
A Challenge Pass is on the Way
Season 3 is also receiving a Challenge Pass packed full of goodies. Three ranks of challenges are available to complete, including Standard, Special, and Elite Missions. Upon completing tasks, you'll receive a few Challenge Tokens to spend on explosive new items.
The highlight this season is the R.A.P.S. Scorestreak, which deploys machines to follow your enemies. The devices eventually explode, earning you an easy kill. Difficult challenges and fun cosmetics are an essential part of a game's longevity, so it's great that there are so many fantastic rewards to collect in Season 3.
New Items to Buy
As per usual with a new season, there'll be a collection of items to purchase in Season 3, and they'll likely update as time goes by. We don't have a full list of the upcoming cosmetics and equipment, but the most notable is a mythic gun.
The Mythic LW3-Tundra is coming to the mobile storefront soon. This power-packed weapon is a sniper rifle, and it's worth picking up if you want an advantage on the Call of Duty battlefield.
How to Watch Call of Duty Esports
The competitive landscape of Black Ops 6 is always changing. If you'd like to watch the latest Esports events, then visit the Call of Duty League YouTube channel to catch up on the competitive FPS action.