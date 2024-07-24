Where to Watch the Call of Duty Esports World Cup
The Esports World Cup kicked off around four weeks ago now, and the action has been incredible. From League of Legends, to Call of Duty: Warzone, to Counter-Strike 2, some of the biggest fan bases and best players in the world have competed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, one of the most exciting events is still to come, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tournament. But how does it all work, and who’s actually competing?
Esports World Cup Format
The Esports World Cup will see 16 teams compete for $1.8 Million in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 event.
- Teams will be split into four groups of four
- Each group competes in a Double Elimination, Best-of-Five bracket with the top 2 advancing to Playoffs
- The Eight Playoff teams compete in a Single Elimination, Best-of-Five bracket
- The Grand Final will be a Best-of-Seven
Teams
The Modern Warfare 3 event at the Esports World Cup is one of the most interesting as it allows amateur teams to compete against the professional Call of Duty League teams for the first time in over a year. These amateur teams are the top four from the Call of Duty Challengers Championship Weekend, plus the winner of a MENA Qualifier, which was Team Falcons.
Some of these team names may look surprising, and that’s because some of the Call of Duty League teams which are owned by an Esports World Cup partner organisation will be using their name instead of the CDL name.
100 Thieves
Ghosty, Kremp, JoeDeceives, Nastie
Atlanta FaZe
aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Drazah
Boston Breach
Snoopy, Cammy, Owakening, Purj
Carolina Royal Ravens
FeLo, Gwinn, TJHaly, Beans
Cloud9
Hydra, Kismet, Skyz, Sib
G2 Esports
Accuracy, Lynz, Diamondcon, Estreal
OpTic Gaming
Pred, Shotzzy, Dashy, Kenny
Seattle Surge
Abuzah, Breszy, Huke, 04
Team Heretics
Vikul, Reeal, MettalZ, Lucky
Toronto Ultra
Scrap, Insight, CleanX, Envoy
Vegas Legion
Attach, Nero, Gio, Fame (unconfirmed)
Lore Gaming
PaulEhx, Uli, Arcitys, 2Real
Clutch Rayn x WaR
Bance, Harry, Cobra, Denza
FC Black
Brack, Exceed, Wrecks, Asim
OMiT Brooklyn
Prolute, Spart, Fire, Hamza
Team Falcons
Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, 5aLDx
Schedule and How to Watch
The MW3 event at the Esports World Cup will start on Thursday, August 15 at 8am EST. The event is likely to run for five to six hours each day, and conclude with the Semi-Finals and Grand Final on Sunday, August 18 at 10am ET. You can watch the event on the Esports World Cup Twitch Channel, but it is unclear if influencers such as Scump and ZooMaa will be co-streaming the event.