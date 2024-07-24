Esports illustrated

Where to Watch the Call of Duty Esports World Cup

The Best Call of Duty Teams in the world are heading to Riyadh

The Esports World Cup kicked off around four weeks ago now, and the action has been incredible. From League of Legends, to Call of Duty: Warzone, to Counter-Strike 2, some of the biggest fan bases and best players in the world have competed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, one of the most exciting events is still to come, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tournament. But how does it all work, and who’s actually competing?

Esports World Cup Format

The Esports World Cup will see 16 teams compete for $1.8 Million in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 event. 

  • Teams will be split into four groups of four
  • Each group competes in a Double Elimination, Best-of-Five bracket with the top 2 advancing to Playoffs
  • The Eight Playoff teams compete in a Single Elimination, Best-of-Five bracket
  • The Grand Final will be a Best-of-Seven
Team Falcons winning the Call of Duty Warzone event
Team Falcons win COD: Warzone EWC Event / Esports World Cup

Teams

The Modern Warfare 3 event at the Esports World Cup is one of the most interesting as it allows amateur teams to compete against the professional Call of Duty League teams for the first time in over a year. These amateur teams are the top four from the Call of Duty Challengers Championship Weekend, plus the winner of a MENA Qualifier, which was Team Falcons.

Some of these team names may look surprising, and that’s because some of the Call of Duty League teams which are owned by an Esports World Cup partner organisation will be using their name instead of the CDL name.

100 Thieves

Ghosty, Kremp, JoeDeceives, Nastie

Atlanta FaZe

aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Drazah

Boston Breach

Snoopy, Cammy, Owakening, Purj

Carolina Royal Ravens

FeLo, Gwinn, TJHaly, Beans

Cloud9

Hydra, Kismet, Skyz, Sib

G2 Esports

Accuracy, Lynz, Diamondcon, Estreal

OpTic Gaming

Pred, Shotzzy, Dashy, Kenny

Seattle Surge

Abuzah, Breszy, Huke, 04

Team Heretics

Vikul, Reeal, MettalZ, Lucky

Toronto Ultra

Scrap, Insight, CleanX, Envoy

Vegas Legion

Attach, Nero, Gio, Fame (unconfirmed)

Lore Gaming

PaulEhx, Uli, Arcitys, 2Real

Clutch Rayn x WaR

Bance, Harry, Cobra, Denza

FC Black

Brack, Exceed, Wrecks, Asim

OMiT Brooklyn

Prolute, Spart, Fire, Hamza

Team Falcons

Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, 5aLDx

Schedule and How to Watch

The MW3 event at the Esports World Cup will start on Thursday, August 15 at 8am EST. The event is likely to run for five to six hours each day, and conclude with the Semi-Finals and Grand Final on Sunday, August 18 at 10am ET. You can watch the event on the Esports World Cup Twitch Channel, but it is unclear if influencers such as Scump and ZooMaa will be co-streaming the event.

