Esports World Cup Warzone Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch

The Esports World Cup Warzone tournament has top teams competing for a ton of cash.

Olivia Richman

Esports World Cup is here and one of the main draws of Week 1 is the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament. Top teams from around the world are fighting for a $200,000 prize and Club Championship Points. Here's how to follow the action.

Esports World Cup Warzone Teams

The Warzone tournament features 21 teams with three pros on each. You'll recognize many of these teams as the top squads from around the world. Here they are!

EWC Warzone teams

Esports World Cup Format

These teams will start in a Solo Seeding Stage, split into three separate groups. The teams' performance will determine their seeding in the Group Stage, which also has three groups based on that seeding. The top 14 teams from across all groups will compete in the Finals.

Esports World Cup Schedule

Solo Seeding Stage: July 4

  • 10 AM CT: Group A
  • 11:55 AM CT: Group B
  • 1:50 PM CT: Group C

Group Stage: July 5-6

Finals: July 7

How to Watch Esports World Cup Warzone

The Esports World Cup Warzone tournament will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. If you can't watch live, there will also be VODs to check out if you want to see some key matches and highlights!

Olivia Richman

