Esports World Cup Warzone Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
Esports World Cup is here and one of the main draws of Week 1 is the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament. Top teams from around the world are fighting for a $200,000 prize and Club Championship Points. Here's how to follow the action.
Esports World Cup Warzone Teams
The Warzone tournament features 21 teams with three pros on each. You'll recognize many of these teams as the top squads from around the world. Here they are!
Esports World Cup Format
These teams will start in a Solo Seeding Stage, split into three separate groups. The teams' performance will determine their seeding in the Group Stage, which also has three groups based on that seeding. The top 14 teams from across all groups will compete in the Finals.
Esports World Cup Schedule
Solo Seeding Stage: July 4
- 10 AM CT: Group A
- 11:55 AM CT: Group B
- 1:50 PM CT: Group C
Group Stage: July 5-6
Finals: July 7
How to Watch Esports World Cup Warzone
The Esports World Cup Warzone tournament will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. If you can't watch live, there will also be VODs to check out if you want to see some key matches and highlights!