Everything We Know about Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 3 - NEW Maps, Verdansk's Return, & More
UPDATE: The season has been delayed to April 3 for Treyarch to refine the new maps
Black Ops 6 released nearly five months ago, so Treyarch has had plenty of time to add new zombie maps and power-packed weapons. Between crossovers with popular television shows, merry holiday events, and a collection of new weaponry, there's no shortage of content to experience every time you jump back into Call of Duty.
Now players are looking towards Season 3, so we've compiled all of the information that's confirmed or rumored to be true. Here's a breakdown of what to expect in Call of Duty Black Ops 6's third season.
When Does Season 3 Release?
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 3 is set to release on April 3 after a delay. Treyarch typically releases their major updates around 12 PM Eastern Time, so we're expecting a similar time frame for Season 3. Warzone is getting the attention it deserves in March, including a return to Verdansk, but there will also be plenty of additions to Black Ops 6 to keep fans occupied until Call of Duty 2025.
How Will the Competitive Meta Change in Season 3?
The competitive scene of Call of Duty doesn't just change with the release of a new title; even an update can shift the fragile balance of the meta. The biggest change that competitive players will notice is in Warzone, as Verdansk may finally return to the battle royale.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for Season 2 Reloaded - NEW Maps, TMNT Crossover, & More
Warzone fans who have been around since the start will automatically have an advantage since they'll know the best drop spots in Verdansk, leaving newer players in the dust. For Black Ops 6, the additional guns will likely shift the meta. We're expecting new rifles and light machine guns since SMGs have dominated Call of Duty for months.
If we do receive more long-range guns, then the new competitive meta will probably discourage close-combat encounters. The PPSh-41 SMG recently received restrictions for ranked play, so Treyarch has already shown interest in creating a more balanced battlefield.
What's Coming in Season 3
Season 3 may be the biggest content drop yet in 2025, especially if Warzone is your bread and butter. New guns, operators, and even a return to Warzone's OG map are all rumored to be dropping in March, so we've compiled the most important information in this guide.
Powerful New Guns
Though we don't have exact details on which guns are coming in Season 3, it's likely that long-range weaponry will be prioritized since SMGs are already so powerful in Black Ops 6. A new long-range rifle would be a nice touch, but LMGs and melee weapons are always welcome to help diversify Call of Duty's arsenal. The HDR and Grau could be available in Warzone soon, according to CharlieIntel, strengthening the possibility of a long-range meta.
RELATED: How the Switch 2 Mouse Controls Work and What it Means for FPS Esports
Guns like the PPSh-41 proved incredibly powerful at the beginning of Season 2, so hopefully Treyarch will offer more in-game testing before releasing weapons into player hands. A good Call of Duty title offers a balanced selection of guns, and each update brings Black Ops 6 closer to glory.
New Zombie Map to Explore
DETONATED on X has posted a few rumors about the upcoming season, including the possible name of a new zombie map. Titled "Mansion," it's expected that we'll be exploring a manor with twists and turns down every hallway. The post also shared a rumor about new operators coming to BO6, of which there are three in total.
RELATED: Biggest Competitive Game Releases of 2025 - GTA6, Gears of War, & More
As usual, the possibility of new zombies is also on the table, along with an updated collection of GobbleGums. Mansion could include indoor and outdoor sections, so gardens or driveways may both be explored. The Tomb was one of Call of Duty's most terrifying zombie maps yet, so hopefully Season 3 can live up to the excitement.
Major Warzone Updates
TheGhostOfHope posted on X a few days ago to share details about a potential return to Verdansk, Warzone's original map from 2020. As it's the location that kicked off Warzone's popularity, Verdansk's return is similar to anniversary events in other battle royales, like Fortnite OG.
RELATED: Is Call of Duty is Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?
If TheGhostOfHope's information is correct, then the train will return, the stadium will be explorable, but the fast travel station won't be available. It looks like Verdansk will return to its original roots in March, so gear up and get ready to jump back into Call of Duty's exciting battle royale.
How to Watch Call of Duty Esports
The competitive landscape of Black Ops 6 is always changing. If you'd like to watch the latest Esports events, then visit the Call of Duty League YouTube channel to catch up on the competitive FPS action.