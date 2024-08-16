"Do the Right Thing": FaZe and OpTic Beg Activision Not to Shut Down H2 Multiplayer Mod
The esports community is calling on Activision to not shut down the H2 Multiplayer Mod.
Earlier today, H2 Multiplayer Mod announced that Activision sent the team a cease and desist order and demanded the project not be released. The team stated on X that they are complying with the order and shutting down operations permanently.
Call of Duty fans immediately expressed devastation at the news. H2M was a fan mod of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered focused on improving the multiplayer experience, something that apparently did not sit right with Activision. Fans have reacted with sadness and anger, but also many turned on the company immediately.
On Reddit, Call of Duty players pointed out that the mod was bound to be shut down because the team kept giving early access to large content creators who "hyped up" the game and promoted it on social media and YouTube. This put a large target on the project, according to frustrated fans.
Now, those exact content creators are calling for Activision to leave H2 Multiplayer Mod alone.
FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming Call Out Activision For Canceling H2M Mod
Right after the news came out that H2M was being shut down, esports orgs came forward with heartfelt messages to Activision.
FaZe Clan founder Ricky Banks responded to the announcement on X by tagging Activision. He wrote on behalf of the entire org: "We are begging that you guys reconsider this decision, Activison."
While FaZe has no involvement with the project "outside of being massive fans" they were excited to get involved with the mod once it was released. Banks pointed out that the mod team actually required that participants "purchase the original MW2 Remastered" published by Activision, expressing that Activision got paid for the mod essentially while allowing the Call of Duty fanbase to have "harmless fun."
He added: "This is something we feel Call of Duty desperately needs. Please do the right thing and let the kids play their game."
The next person to speak out from the esports community was OpTic HecZ. He expressed on Twitch that Activision was making it harder for Call of Duty's community to be passionate about the series. He added that he understood if the modders were charging for the program or skins — but instead, they were making people buy the old game, "which nobody is currently playing anyway."
"Why interfere?" HecZ ranted. "Don't you have bigger things to f—ing worry about?"
Activision has yet to respond to the outcry from the Call of Duty community and its content creators. For now, the MW2 mod is still being shut down.