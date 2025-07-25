FaZe Clan Eliminated from Call of Duty Esports World Cup Before Bracket Stage
The reigning champions of the Esports World Cup for Call of Duty, FaZe Clan, aka Atlanta FaZe, will not proceed to bracket play after a loss to OMiT during the second day of play.
Last year, FaZe Clan made a run through the first-ever Esports World Cup, crushed many keys, and lifted the trophy, netting them $600,000 in prize money.
In Black Ops 6, FaZe experienced a mix of successes and setbacks. They started the year strong, winning back-to-back Majors. However, in June, they finished in the top 6 at the Call of Duty League Championships.
After lifting the trophy at the Esports World Cup in 2024, FaZe were hoping to go back-to-back once more. However, early on in the tournament, they struggled against Challenger teams that had qualified for the event through a separate tier-two tournament and nearly lost their opening match against OMiT.
Then, when faced against a fellow Call of Duty League opponent in Team Heretics, they fell to the lower bracket, where they would have to face OMiT yet again if they wanted to make it to bracket play.
That was not the case the second time around as OMiT came prepared for their rematch against the former Esports World Cup champions.
Outside of a Search and Destroy win during map two of the best-of-five series, FaZe clan were outmatched against the tier-two team. OMiT were able to win both Hardpoints as well as the Control to seal their spot in the playoff bracket.
"GGs Faze won 3-1. Told them I'm ready for that get back and I always back my s*** up. Play KOI tmr for Top 4," said OMiT's Mamba.
FaZe Clan Have An Uncharacteristic Tournament in Riyadh
None of the players on FaZe finished their final match against OMiT with a positive kill-death (KD) ratio. Zach "Drazah" Jordan had the poorest performance among his teammates, ending the four-map series with a KD of 0.79.
Meanwhile, those on the side of OMiT performed exceptionally well. Former Cloud9 player Mackenzie "Mack" Kelley had a standout performance with a 1.37 KD, making him the MVP of the match. It also earned him the right to crush the key of the former champions.
"The End. You back us in every circumstance and for that, we are always thankful. This marks the end of our Black Ops 6 season," said the official FaZe Clan Call of Duty team on X.
The organization wasn't the only one to comment on the team's lack of performance throughout the tournament. FaZe's players also took to X to share their thoughts and feelings after the matches.
"GGs to everyone! Nothing to say at all. Just a pathetic end to the season," said Tyler "ABeZy" Pharris.
"Just had my worst series ever, f****** great, just pathetic out of me. Onto next year," said Drazah.
Community Backlash Against FaZe Clan
Fans of the franchise and the Call of Duty League were understandably baffled to see one of the winningest organizations in Call of Duty history fall from grace at the end of the season. Fans were already disappointed by the poor performance at Champs, but that disappointment was magnified with their exit at the Esports World Cup.
"The End. Some teams were never meant to be a dynasty," said one X user.
What made things worse was that FaZe were eliminated by a team that wasn't competing in Tier One. OMiT, a Challengers team, has been in Call of Duty for years and produced some great players. Most notably, OpTic Texas' rookie Mason "Mercules" Ramsey, who won the organization its first back-to-back Champs in his rookie season, even sporting an MVP trophy on top of that.
Only two players on the current OMiT roster have competed in tier-one before their performance at the Esports World Cup. Mack played a majority of the year for Cloud9 but had little success.
The same could be said for Reece "Vivid" Drost, who sent most of 2025 on the Carolina Royal Ravens, who were disqualified from attending the Esports World Cup after two player contracts expired before the deadline.
Esports Impact
With FaZe out of the Esports World Cup, a new team will lift the trophy this year and take home over half a million dollars in prize earnings.
It opens the door for OpTic Gaming to potentially win back-to-back tournaments themselves, which would be a first in the Call of Duty League / Esports World Cup era.
Not only that, but this could be the last time these four Faze players are seen together on the same team. Despite winning two events in 2025, the team experienced ups and downs to finish out the year. Because of this, some fans believe that the team will split up and go elsewhere.
This would be massive for the coming off-season, as McArthur "Cellium" Jovel, Chris "Simp" Lehr, and ABeZy have been with FaZe Clan for the last five years together, having only plugged in a fourth player on multiple occasions. It would be equally devastating to see "The Tiny Terrors" (also known as Simp and ABeZy) split up, as the two have been a duo since 2019, when they won their first Champs together on eUnited.