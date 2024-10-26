First Ever Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Patch Notes
The launch of any game is going to be a bit of a mixed bag. Call of Duty titles are certainly no different. Black Ops 6 launched the other day and has been received positively by fans and critics alike. However, the game does have some issues and bugs, as all games do.
The developers are looking to address some of those issues in another preseason patch. The update should create a better experience for everyone regardless of whether or not they're a veteran player or a complete beginner.
Related Article: Call of Duty: BEST XM4 Loadout For Black Ops 6
What Changes Are Coming In the 10/26 Update To Black Ops 6?
This is not a major patch that will significantly alter the meta or anything like that. A wide variety of categories have seen changes, but no one specific part of the game has seen considerable amount of attention in this patch.
Here is every aspect of the game that has received an entry in the official patch notes:
Aspect of the Game That Has Received Changes
Global
Multiplayer
Zombies
UI/UX
Store
Not every category received the same amount of changes. Here's a synopsis of what's being changed:
Global
- The currently selected loadout will be highlighted when opening the loadout menu while in a game
- Fixed a bug with Bailey's operator animations while in the operator menu
- The 'Mute Licensed Music' setting now actually works
Multiplayer
- The Babylon, Lowtown, and Red Card maps have all had exploits allowing players to get outside the intended play areas fixed
- Performance has been improved on Red Card
- Performance issues caused by interacting with in game objects has been fixed
- Increased Player and Weapon XP rates in the following game modes: Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, Control, and Gunfight
- Fixed an issue preventing the game from quickly autofilling replacements for players who leave in the middle of a match
- Players can now select a loadout in the Firing Range regardless of level progression
- Performance in the Training Course has been improved
- Removed XP gains for Decoys
- Fixed an issue where Smoke Grenades were negatively impacting performance
- Fixed an audio bug with the Dreadnaught scorestreak
- Fixed an issue where the Ace medal was being rewarded when it shouldn't have been
Zombies
- Fixed an issue with the Boat Race on Terminus
- Fixed an issue that could result in zombies not spawning on Liberty Falls
- The Wonderbar! Gobblegum now properly rewards the player with a Wonder Weapon
- Fixed multiple issues with the S.A.M. Trials
- Improved performance
UI/UX
- Fixed a bug causing players on the scoreboard to have an incorrect level displayed
- Fixed an issue causing player levels to be displayed incorrectly while on the main menus
- Improved performance while in the main menus
Store
- The store will correctly update after purchasing the C.O.D.E. Endeavor Pack