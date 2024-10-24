Is Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Down? How to Check Server Status
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 revives a beloved format for the long-running franchise. With brand new movement tech that evokes Attack on Titan and a whole host of new campaign levels and maps, gamers are pumped to finally get their hands on the game.
As with any massive launch, particularly for one of the most successful franchises of all time, you can expect server outages and hotfixes as Black Ops 6 gets under way. If you're trying to plan out a big gaming session, you'll need to know how to check the Call of Duty Server Status.
How to Check Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Server Status
If you're having trouble finding a match or logging on to the BO6 servers, the first thing to do is check if any outages have been reported. You can quickly find out about any widespread issues using DownDetector. This service will tell you how many outages have been reported and when they started.
DownDetector will also help you determine if the issue is with CoD itself or with Xbox, Playstation, or Steam.
A common reason that the servers will temporarily go down is for a big patch or content update. You can usually find out about these outages ahead of time by following the official server status channel on X/Twitter.