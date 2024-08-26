How to Unlock All Black Ops 6 Beta Rewards
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is just four days away and fans are eagerly awaiting the release. The Black Ops 6 beta will allow fans to experience Black Ops 6 Multiplayer for two weeks to get a taste of what this year's Call of Duty title will be like on release day. Arguably the most anticipated Call of Duty title in recent years, Black Ops 6 is giving back to the community with a ton of rewards for playing the beta. Here’s all the rewards and how you can unlock them.
Black Ops 6 Beta Rewards
Below are all of the Beta Rewards available in Black Ops 6. From this image, it appears that the level cap will be 20 for the first week of the beta, before rising to 30 for the second week, so players won’t need to rush through the levels.
- Level 2 - “Beta Tester” Animated Emblem
- Level 6 - “No Bugs” Charm
- Level 11 - “Beta Tag” Spray
- Level 15 - “Quick Draw” Emote
- Level 20 - “Squish” Operator Skin (Two variants for weekend one and two)
- Level 23 - “The Truth Lies” Loading Screen
- Level 27 - “Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card
- Level 20 - “Bug Smasher” XM4 Weapon Blueprint
All of these rewards will be usable in Black Ops 6 following the full release of the game on October 25, 2024.
How to Play the Black Ops 6 Beta
The Black Ops 6 Beta goes live on August 30th until September 4th for week one, before returning from September 6th to 9th for weekend two. Players can access week one of the beta by pre-ordering Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, redeeming a beta code, or by having Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Weekend two of the beta is completely open to players on any platform and does not need a pre-order.