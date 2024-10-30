How to Unlock All Operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has officially released as longtime fans of the first-person shooter series have been greeted with several new additions, guns, and gameplay that has kept the most avid fan preoccupied.
One of the biggest things that has kept Call of Duty fans preoccupied is the division between two factions of Operators, the Rogue Black Ops and Crimsom One. In Call of Duty Black Ops 6, the Rogue Black Ops are back as Operators as they try to avoid the Crimson One trying to stop them in their tracks. Yet, despite these divisions, everyone is trying to understand how you can unlock every single Operator in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.
Here is your beginner friendly guide towards unlocking every single Operator in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.
Unlocking all 21 Operators in Black Ops 6
The method towards unlocking every single Operator in Black Ops 6 is different for all 21 Operators available Black Ops 6. Players will begin with eight Operators at the beginning of the game, while the other 13 will be unlocked as you progress through Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Here are all the eight Operators available at the start of Call of Duty Black Ops 6:
- Caine
- Carver
- Grey
- Maya
- Nazir
- Niran
- Weaver
- Westpoint
How to Unlock the other 13 Operators in Black Ops 6
The mission to unlock 13 Operators in Black Ops 6 if they want full access to every single one available in the newest Call of Duty game. Each of the 13 Operators features a different way of unlocking them. Most Operators will be unlocked by simply playing the game and increasing your Player Level. However, a few Operators in Black Ops 6 will require a unique method to be unlocked by Call of Duty players.
Of the 13 unlockable Operators in Black Ops 6, five of them (Adler, Brutus, Parks, Klaus, and Woods) will be available to players who have bought the Vault Edition right at the start of the game. Players looking to collect all 21 Operators will need to purchase the Vault Edition or these five characters will be unavailable through normal unlocking methods. Here is a list of the five Operators you will receive in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Vault Edition.
- Adler
- Brutus
- Parks
- Klaus
- Woods
Here are the methods of unlocking the remaining eight Operators in Black Ops 6:
Black Ops 6 Operator
Method to Unlocking in Black Ops 6
Alvarez
Alvarez will be unlocked at Player Level 7.
Toro
Toro will be unlocked at Player Level 10.
Payne
Payne will be unlocked at Player Level 13.
Rossi
Rossi will be unlocked at Player Level 16.
Bayan
Bayan will be unlocked at Player Level 22.
Bailey
Bailey will be unlocked at Player Level 28.
Marshall
Marshall will be unlocked at Player Level 34.
Stone
Stone will be unlocked at Player Level 40.
That's everything you need to know about unlocking all 21 Operators in Black Ops 6. With an assortment of various new guns, operators, and new activities to do in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, longtime fans will be tasked with trying to unlock everything the newest game has to offer.
