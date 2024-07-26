How to Unlock all WWE Operators in Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty has been releasing some epic collaborations in Modern Warfare 3, and the most recent one sees three WWE Wrestling superstars enter the game. This collaboration was teased a while ago, before the official operators were released in the game with the launch of Season 5.
This collaboration sees Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio receive their own operator skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about the operator skins, and how you can unlock them all.
How to Unlock Rhea Ripley in MW3 & Warzone
The Rhea Ripley operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone can be unlocked in the Season 5 Battle Pass. This means that players will need to purchase the Battle Pass for 1100 COD Points, which is $9.99 USD.
The Rhea Ripley operator skin has two different outfits, one which features a bright yellow outfit as the BlackCell option, while the other one features a black leather vest.
How to Unlock Cody Rhodes in MW3 & Warzone
The Cody Rhodes operator bundle isn’t available just yet in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but when it releases it will bring a ton of content. The bundle will likely cost 2,400 COD Points, and feature the following items:
Related Article: Where to Watch the Call of Duty Esports World Cup
- American Nightmare – Cody Rhodes Operator
- Two Stars and Stripes-Themed Weapon Blueprints
- Weapon Charm
- Weapon Sticker
- Large Decal
- Loading Screen
- Cross Rhodes – Finishing Move
How to Unlock Rey Mysterio in MW3 & Warzone
Legendary WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is possibly the most anticipated operator to release in MW3 and Warzone, but he too is unfortunately still not available. Like Cody Rhodes, we expect Rey Mysterio’s bundle to cost 2,400 COD Points, and feature the following items:
- The Ultimate Underdog – Rey Mysterio Operator
- Two Red and Black Weapon Blueprints
- Weapon Charm
- Weapon Sticker
- Large Decal
- Loading Screen
- Mysterio Bulldog – Finishing Move