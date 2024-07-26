Esports illustrated

How to Unlock all WWE Operators in Modern Warfare 3

Three WWE superstars are now available in Call of Duty, here’s how to unlock them

Charlie Cater

Call of Duty

Call of Duty has been releasing some epic collaborations in Modern Warfare 3, and the most recent one sees three WWE Wrestling superstars enter the game. This collaboration was teased a while ago, before the official operators were released in the game with the launch of Season 5.

This collaboration sees Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio receive their own operator skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about the operator skins, and how you can unlock them all.

How to Unlock Rhea Ripley in MW3 & Warzone

The Rhea Ripley operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone can be unlocked in the Season 5 Battle Pass. This means that players will need to purchase the Battle Pass for 1100 COD Points, which is $9.99 USD.

The Rhea Ripley operator skin has two different outfits, one which features a bright yellow outfit as the BlackCell option, while the other one features a black leather vest.

How to Unlock Cody Rhodes in MW3 & Warzone

Cody Rhodes in COD MW3
Call of Duty

The Cody Rhodes operator bundle isn’t available just yet in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but when it releases it will bring a ton of content. The bundle will likely cost 2,400 COD Points, and feature the following items:

  • American Nightmare – Cody Rhodes Operator
  • Two Stars and Stripes-Themed Weapon Blueprints
  • Weapon Charm
  • Weapon Sticker
  • Large Decal
  • Loading Screen
  • Cross Rhodes – Finishing Move

How to Unlock Rey Mysterio in MW3 & Warzone

Rey Mysterio in COD MW3
Call of Duty

Legendary WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is possibly the most anticipated operator to release in MW3 and Warzone, but he too is unfortunately still not available. Like Cody Rhodes, we expect Rey Mysterio’s bundle to cost 2,400 COD Points, and feature the following items:

  • The Ultimate Underdog – Rey Mysterio Operator
  • Two Red and Black Weapon Blueprints
  • Weapon Charm
  • Weapon Sticker
  • Large Decal
  • Loading Screen
  • Mysterio Bulldog – Finishing Move
Charlie Cater

CHARLIE CATER

Charlie has been a freelance esports writer since May 2020, primarily focusing on Call of Duty but has written about anything and everything! He is always getting involved and looking to learn everything about esports, but is also a massive football (soccer) fan and travels around the country to watch his home team Norwich City. 

