How To Watch The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Global Reveal
On August 5, the official Call of Duty X account teased the global reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL), set for 11 AM PT on August 19, just before the main Gamescom event begins on August 20 in Cologne.
The teaser showcased a new female character, and according to both the announcement and everything we've heard about the event thus far, it's clear that the next futuristic Black Ops aims to take center stage.
Since its debut at the Xbox Showcase, the team behind Call of Duty Black Ops 7's development has kept most details under tight wraps. And now, with Gamescom's ONL in particular being the most anticipated part of the entire event, it's the ideal time to set the stage as we pass the mid-way point of 2025.
How To Tune In To The Call of Duty Black Ops 7's Reveal
You can watch the Gamescom ONL livestream through their official Twitch and YouTube channels, where you'll catch Call of Duty Black Ops 7 along with a variety of other titles and announcements.
If you'd rather watch the event in person at Koelnmesse, Cologne, you can buy tickets through the official Gamescom global website. As of now, though, the Opening Night Live tickets are sold out, leaving only the day and evening tickets for the main August 20–24 schedule up for grabs. Be sure to read their FAQ and Terms of Service before finalizing any decisions.
What To Expect From The Black Ops 7 Reveal
Like any major Call of Duty showcase after its first announcement, we'll get an in-depth look at the revamped setting, maps, co-op campaign, and, of course, the gunplay. This is the first time this series has released a Black Ops title for two consecutive years, and with Mason making a comeback, we'll likely see an overlay between past titles, Black Ops 6, and this new timeline.
If leaks are anything to go by, we may also get our first glimpse at the new 20v20 and Overload game modes coming to Black Ops 7.
Esports Impact
With Gamescom ONL and the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 reveal happening almost two weeks after the Black Ops 6 Season 5 launch, most players will get an idea of what's to come at the showcase.
Additionally, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, which also starts on the same day as Season 5, has gained a ton of momentum, meaning Black Ops 7’s reveal must stand out and directly compete with Battlefield to avoid losing its competitive relevancy in the large-scale FPS category.