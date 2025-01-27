Esports illustrated

How to Watch Call of Duty Major I - Channels, Times, & Dates

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty League

Call of Duty is the most notable first-person shooter franchise in history, and that's partly because of its accessibility on every fun-filled console. From Xbox to PlayStation, fans wait for the newest entry in the wildly-popular COD series each and every year.

The Call of Duty League offers another way to enjoy the action-packed franchise, so we'll explain exactly how you can get in on the grenade-chucking fun. The Major I Tournament in Madrid is about to begin, so here's how you can ensure you don't miss any of it.

How to Watch the Call of Duty Major I Tournament

The Major I Tournament is kicking off on Thursday, January 30th, at 10 AM Eastern Time. Competitors will battle fiercely, and many rounds are to be held between Thursday and Sunday. The last round of finals is set for February 2nd at 2:30 PM Eastern Time, but there are many rounds to look forward to this weekend.

If you'd like to enjoy the show, then tune into the Call of Duty League YouTube Channel to catch their livestream. There are also lots of previous competitions to watch as videos, so you can familiarize yourself with the tournament format before Thursday.

There's even more content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tomorrow with the launch of Season 2, so it's the perfect time to jump into competitive COD. Below you'll find a list of start times on Thursday for each region, so get ready to watch the next exciting Call of Duty adventure.

Time Zone

Start Time

PDT

7 AM

EDT

10 AM

UTC

3 PM

CET

4 PM

CDL Major 1 Bracket

Here is the full breakdown of first-round matchups for the first major of the 2025 season. After first round of the Winner's Bracket, the losing team of each match will face a team that begins in the loser's bracket

Winner's Bracket Round 1:

  • Optic Texas vs Miami Heretics
  • Royal Ravens vs LA Thieves
  • Toronto Ultra vs Seattle Surge
  • Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe

Loser's Bracket Round 1 Teams:

  • LA Guerrillas M80
  • Las Vegas Falcons
  • Minnesota Rokkr
  • New York Cloud9
