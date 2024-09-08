Jackal PDW Nerf & Big Spawn Updates: Black Ops 6 Beta Weekend 2 Patch Notes
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta has been a hit with the community. Fans have loved the beta experience so far, and the return for weekend 2 brought a lot of changes. However, the beta has had some issues, but Treyarch have been quick to fix these, and bring any updates the community have asked for.
The biggest adjustments appear to be in the movement speed category, as Treyarch have buffed the general movement speed to make the game ever faster than before.
This also includes weapon specific movement speed changes such as crouch speed, ads movement speed and more. Here’s the full patch notes for weekend 2 of the Black Ops 6 beta.
Black Ops 6 Beta Weekend 2 Patch Notes
Movement Speed Adjustments
Assault Rifles
ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.75m/s -> 1.88m/s
Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s
ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s
SMGs
Crouch Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.77m/s
Shotguns
ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.63m/s -> 1.75m/s
Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s
ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s
LMGs
ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.14m/s -> 1.3m/s
Move Speed increased from 3.71m/s -> 3.86m/s
ADS Move Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.46m/s
Marksman Rifles
Crouch Speed increased from 2.41m/s -> 2.49m/s
ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.37m/s -> 1.55m/s
Move Speed increased from 3.76m/s -> 3.99m/s
ADS Move Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 3m/s
Sniper Rifles
Crouch Speed decreased from 2.41m/s -> 2.31m/s
Pistols
Crouch Speed decreased from 2.9m/s -> 2.84m/s
ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.88m/s -> 2.24m/s
Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.52m/s
ADS Move Speed decreased from 3.94m/s -> 3.81m/s
Launchers
Crouch Speed decreased from 2.44m/s -> 2.18m/s
Melee
Crouch Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 2.95m/s
Jog Speed increased from 5.16m/s -> 5.31m/s
Sprint Speed increased from 6.93m/s -> 7.16m/s
Super Sprint Speed increased from 8.41m/s -> 8.66m/s
Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.62
SMG Adjustments
Jackal PDW
- Decreased Maximum Damage from 29 -> 26
- Decreased Maximum Damage range from 15.24m -> 14.61m
- Decreased Near-Medium Damage from 23 -> 22
- Decreased Near-Medium Damage range from 22.86m -> 17.78m
- Decreased Medium Damage from 22 -> 18
- Decreased Medium Damage range from 29.21m -> 26.04m
- Decreased Minimum Damage from 19 -> 15
- Small increase to view kick strength and view kick deviation.
C9
- Increased medium damage range from 25.4m -> 27.31m
Marksman Rifles
SWAT 5.56
- Disabled burst fire queuing, which was queuing an additional burst if the fire input was activated at any time during the previous burst or the burst cooldown.
Maps
- Adjusted general spawn logic to enable additional valid spawns under certain scenarios.
- Adjusted spawn logic across several maps with the goal of reducing a high frequency of spawn flipping.
Scorestreaks
Watchdog Helo
- Increased base health.
Hellstorm
- Increased Cluster Bomb damage radius.
Equipment
Lethal Equiptment
- Thermo Grenade
Reduced explosive ignition delay.
Movement
- Slight increase to the time to enter prone or supine during a slide.
- Slight increase to all mantle speeds.
- Slight decrease to time before movement is allowed after landing from a Dive to Prone.
- Slight increase to Dive to Prone landing friction.
Audio
- Increased player weapon firing audio volume.
- Additional footstep audio adjustments.
- Reduced audio levels for impact sounds when taking damage.
- Resolved an issue where Shotguns could play more than the intended number of hit impact sounds.
- Resolved an issue where explosion sounds would not play during normal gameplay.
- Resolved an issue where some sounds were not playing during Best Play.
- Reenabled a previously disabled audio occlusion system on PlayStation 5.
Best Play
- Adjustments to underlying Best Play logic which will result in more varied and interesting Best Play selection.
UI
- Improved stability throughout various menus and HUD.
- Addressed various localization issues.
Settings
- Users should no longer encounter issues when switching their ADS Transition Timing to ‘Instant’, when using keyboard and mouse.
General
- Increased the duration of the Lobby Vote before matches to give players a better opportunity to participate in the vote when returning to the lobby after a completed match.
- Reduced the amount of camera motion in the Dynamic Deathcam.
Stability
- Improved stability in Skyline.
- Improved stability in Training Course.
- Improved general server-side stability.