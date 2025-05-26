LA Thieves Go Back to Back - Dominate CDL Major IV
- Thieves defend their title and remain on top of the CDL with Major IV victory
- For the first time in CDL history, FaZe do not finish the year as the #1 team in the regular season
- CDL Champs bracket is official - OpTic will play FaZe in Round 1
The Call of Duty League regular season has officially come to a close at Dreamhack Dallas where the twelve best teams in the world got one last shot to improve their Champs seeding. In a weekend filled with some of the most entertaining clips, comebacks and drama we have ever seen, the LA Thieves defended their Major III crown and defeated Atlanta to become back to back Major Champions.
Let's unpack some of the insane drama that happened over the weekend and preview the first round matchups heading into Call of Duty Championship weekend in June.
Scrap vs SupeR Drama
One of the biggest storylines of the entire weekend was the beef between SupeR and Scrap throughout the weekend. The two matched up with each other on Saturday in Winner's Round two with a chance to advance to the Winner's Finals. In his short tenure with Miami this year, SupeR has been one of the most outspoken players in the league, constantly talking trash to opponents with no care for any repercussions. This surely stood true on Saturday.
After a map five victory over the Thieves, SupeR immediately went across the stage and talked trash to every Thieves member. Scrap, one of the most notorious trash talkers in the COD scene, got right back in Super's face and even grabbed his jersey. The two had to be separated from one another by teammates in an altercation that was a bad look on both players.
On Sunday, the LA Thieves were able to battle their way through the Elimination Bracket for a chance to play Miami once again, in the Elimination Finals. This time, the Thieves wiped the floor with Miami, not even giving them a chance in this series. After the quick and decisive victory, Scrap got right in SupeR's face to let him know who it was who showed up on Sunday.
With both LA and Miami qualifying for Champs, there is a good chance we could see these two face up against one another one more time in Black Ops 6 in one of the most intriguing rivalries in the game right now.
LA Thieves Defeat FaZe to Win Major IV
In no way was this an easy Major victory for Thieves. Having lost to Miami on Saturday, Thieves had to battle through three Elimination rounds to make it to the Grand Finals. Thieves made quick work of Ultra Saturday night which gave them a matchup with OpTic Texas Sunday morning.
After stifling early momentum from OpTic early in the series, they were able to suffocate them on the Control and Map 4 Hardpoint, which was enough to send The Green Wall home. Their following series against Miami was less than competitive, giving them a quick pass back to their second straight grand final.
Grand Finals: LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe
Thieves jumped out to an incredibly fast start in the Grand Finals vs FaZe. Having taken a quick 2-0 series lead followed up by a 2-0 lead in the Map 3 Control, it looked like Thieves were primed for another 4-0 Grand Finals sweep. However, FaZe wasn't ready to go home just yet.
Atlanta FaZe was able to mount a reverse sweep in the Map 3 Control which completely flipped the series on its head. FaZe was able to build on this momentum, pulling out a narrow Map 4 victory that evened the series at 2-2.
Heading into the Map 5 S&D, it looked like FaZe had all the momentum and was gearing to steal this series from Thieves. However, Thieves quickly regained momentum and put up dominant performances in the Map 5 S&D and Map 6 Control. This dominance earned them the 4-2 series win and cemented the Thieves as back-to-back Major champions to close out the regular season.
With Black Ops 6 being dominated by FaZe and Thieves, it is very easy to predict that at least one of them will be playing in the Champs Grand Finals. Will we see another rematch between the clear-cut two best teams, or will a dark horse arise to steal the ring from them?
Hydra's 5-Piece Clip
In one of the most incredible sequences in CDL history, Hydra left every watch party speechless with his Map 6 4-piece. Not only was this one of the cleanest 5 kill feeds we've seen, but it was done at map point in a Major Grand Finals against the best team in CDL history.
This feed gave the Thieves enough momentum to take a 1-0 lead in the Control that they went on to win. In a weekend filled with incredible comebacks and insane moments, it is championship plays like this from champions like Hydra that win you events.
Insane Major IV Hardpoint Comebacks
Major IV had some of the best Hardpoint comebacks we have ever seen in the CDL. In the Winner's Finals on Championship Sunday, Miami took a convincing lead in the Map 1 Hardpoint (249-185) and looked to be coasting to a series lead. However, FaZe was able to string together a statue hill hold on Hacienda as well as mid-map control on the P1 rotation that allowed them to bring the game back all the way to 249-249. This was unfortunately not enough for them to pull it out, however, as Miami was barely able to rip the life right out of FaZe:
On Saturday morning, in an Elimination matchup between Toronto and LAG, the Guerillas jumped out to a huge lead in the Map 4 Hardpoint (243-149) and were about to send the match to Map 5. Toronto Ultra were able to mount one of the biggest Hardpoint comebacks in CDL history, going on a 101-3 point run to win the series. Check out the entire comeback below:
CDL Champs Bracket Confirmed
After the dust has settled on Major IV, the CDL standings are locked and our Champs bracket is official. This bracket is based off of the final CDL Standings which can be seen below:
As said by CDLIntel in their post on X, this is the first time in CDL history that FaZe will not end the regular season as the #1 seed. After their Major IV victory, LA Thieves secured the #1 spot at Champs and will play Boston in Round 1.
OpTic made a solid run to end the year and needed a win over Thieves today to jump Carolina in the standings and secure the 6 seed. They were unsuccessful which means we will see an OpTic vs FaZe matchup in Round 1 of Champs. Ultra was a huge beneficiary from this OpTic loss as they will now play Carolina in Round 1 who have been struggling to find momentum for two whole major splits now.
In another exciting matchup, Miami will face Vancouver in Round 1, where we will see two teams on completely different trajectories play each other. Vancouver barely showed up to play in Major IV, which was stunning after racking up two second-place finishes in Major II and III. Miami has been a top-four team in the league since adding Super to their lineup, which means this matchup vs. Vancouver should be very competitive.