Call of Duty League Champs Best Teams Ranked: Who Will Win the 2025 Season?
- Full Call of Duty League power ranking heading into CDL Champs weekend
- Will LA Thieves stay at the top after two dominant tournament victories or does FaZe have a claim to the top spot?
- Where does your favorite team rank in the league's top 8 best?
The Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship Finals is just days away which will bring an end to one of the best competitive seasons we have seen in the CDL era. It has been a year dominated by two teams: Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves. For FaZe, they are looking to cement themselves as the greatest roster in Call of Duty history, while Thieves are hungry to prove they are on that track in year one. Let's break down our power rankings for the top eight CDL teams heading into Champs. Will we see one of these two heavy favorites take home their third championship of the year, or will a dark horse pull off what would be an incredible upset?
CDL Power Rankings (Pre Champs)
- Los Angeles Thieves
- Atlanta FaZe
- OpTic Texas
- Miami Heretics
- Vancouver Surge
- Toronto Ultra
- Carolina Royal Ravens
- Boston Breach
1. Los Angeles Thieves
As the overall #1 seed from the regular season, LA Thieves were handed the best possible bracket of any team in the tournament. Coming off two major tournament wins in a row (CDL Major III and IV), Thieves are playing the best Call of Duty of any team in the world. Their first two rounds will consist of Boston and then the winner of Vancouver vs Miami, where they will be heavy favorites in every possible matchup. As the favorites to win the tournament, any placement outside of the top two would be a major disappointment for LAT.
2. Atlanta FaZe
After winning three straight major championships (Esports World Cup, CDL Major I & II), Atlanta FaZe have slowed down their pace in recent months. This tournament has the potential to change the legacies of these players. A loss would further push the narrative that the trio of Simp, aBeZy, and Cellium struggle to close out tournaments. A victory would cement this roster as one of the greatest in Call of Duty history, and vault Simp into the GOAT conversation. Atlanta has a tough match against OpTic round one where they look to begin their championship run.
3. OpTic Texas
OpTic's spot at #3 in the rankings is heavily influenced by the recent world championship experience they have on their roster. While they haven't played to their potential much this year, Shotzzy, Dashy, and Huke have all won CDL championships and Mercules looks to be one of the most talented players in the league. Additionally, Shotzzy and Dashy seem to always play at their peak form against FaZe on LAN. If OpTic can take down FaZe in round one, look for them to make a deep run this weekend at Champs.
4. Miami Heretics
Miami was able to make another Championship Sunday at Major IV after a perfect 5-0 qualifying split. They unfortunately couldn't make it past Thieves or Atlanta when it mattered, which has been the case for most teams on LAN this season. To make it to Sunday, they are surely going to have to beat both of those teams, which may be too tall of a task for this roster. They take on Vancouver in round one which should be one of the most competitive matches of the first day.
5. Vancouver Surge
Coming off one of the most shocking last place finishes of the year, Vancouver needs to turn things around quickly if they want to make a run at Champs. Just a month ago, this squad was the clear third best team in the game with a significant gap between them and #4. Just two matches later, everything changed. Vancouver needs Neptune to be a superstar if they have any chance of making a run in this tournament. With an opening match vs Miami, this Vancouver squad needs to come out hot if they hope to make a championship run this weekend.
6. Toronto Ultra
Toronto Ultra is the biggest wildcard team in this entire tournament. Most of the team's success depends on how well MVP candidate JoeDeceives plays. He has put up a 1.12 KD or better in the last three major tournaments which they will need to make a run this weekend. Look for CleanX and Insight to shine as they have in the past at CDL Champs. Luckily for Toronto, they play Carolina in round one before having to take on the winner of FaZe vs Optic.
7. Carolina Royal Ravens
After adding Wrecks to the roster earlier this year, Carolina has been a mess. This roster showed promise after their strong start to the season, where they placed 2nd, 4th, and 3rd in the first three tournaments of the year (CDL Minor 1, 2, and CDL Major I). Since then, they haven't placed higher than 7th at a Major and have had their two worst performances of the year after dropping Vivid for Wrecks. A successful Champs run for Carolina would be winning one match, as this squad will be heavy underdogs in any series they play this weekend.
8. Boston Breach
Boston is a roster that has shown flashes of potential throughout the season but has failed to see a significant breakthrough performance. With 5th place being their highest placing of the year, it is tough to see a path for Boston to make a run in this tournament. Similarly to Carolina, a successful tournament would be stealing a match in the Elimination bracket. For this to happen, Cammy and Snoopy need to keep up in the slaying department and Owakening needs to have a breakout series.
Where to Watch CDL Champs
CDL Champs kicks off this Thursday, June 26th with coverage starting on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel at the following times below:
- West Coast US (PT): June 26 at 11:30 AM
- East Coast US (ET): June 26 at 2:30 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): June 26 at 7:30 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): June 26 at 8:30 PM
- Japan (JST): June 27 at 3:30 AM
For a full tournament scheduling breakdown, see our full article here: Call of Duty League Champs 2025 Full Event Schedule