Call of Duty League Major 3 Power Rankings: FaZe Still on Top?
- CDL Major 3 Preview: Power rankings shift after shocking qualifier results
- Top Teams to Watch: Atlanta FaZe, LA Thieves, and surprising risers headline a stacked Major 3 bracket in Boca Raton
- LAN Drama Incoming: With $500K and CDL Champs points at stake, who is most desperate to have a big weekend?
As we head into the Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament this weekend in Boca Raton, we have seen some shocking qualifier results that have greatly impacted our power rankings. The top dogs remain consistent, but below the top four teams, there is a lot of murky COD being played, which makes this tournament a toss-up. With the season drawing to a close and the chances to qualify for Champs running low, the stakes couldn’t be higher for some of the biggest brands in esports this weekend.
Related Article: Leaks Suggest Call of Duty 2025 is a Sequel to Black Ops 2
I believe the top four teams on this list have a true shot to win this tournament and after that, the league gets very messy. Day to day performance could easily vault the #10 team up into the top 5.
Related Article: Ninja Triples Down on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Hate, Calling out Cheaters and "Brain Dead" Fans
1. Atlanta FaZe
Until they lose a tournament, Atlanta should be #1 on every power ranking. Coming off of three straight major tournament wins, FaZe looks as dominant as ever as they prepare to make another winner’s bracket push this weekend. While their 3-2 qualifier performance was underwhelming, look for FaZe to be the team to beat on LAN this weekend.
2. LA Thieves
This tournament may be the time that Thieves finally have their breakthrough and deliver a win with their stacked roster. Coming off of a disappointing Major 2 performance, Thieves have been utterly dominant in the Major 3 qualifiers with their only map losses coming in their 2-3 loss to Ultra.
As the team with the highest KD in the league, look for Thieves to be playing in the grand finals if their slaying shows up this weekend. Their first match against Carolina should be the easiest series to predict all weekend.
Related Article: Call of Duty League Pros Outraged by S&D Map Changes
3. Vancouver Surge
It is now abundantly clear that Neptune’s dominance isn’t a fluke. Nastie has also been a huge piece of their resurgence as he has begun rewriting the story of his career. Unfortunately, their reward for going 4-1 in qualifiers is a date with FaZe in the first round. While it is an unfortunate draw, these are the matches they need to start winning if they want to have a seat at the championship contender’s table.
4. Toronto Ultra
The 3rd and 4th spots on this list could easily be interchangeable, as both Toronto and Vancouver have had incredibly similar performances over the last few months. JoeDeceives is becoming a superstar with his play of late and has Ultra in a great spot heading into Major 3. They start their tournament with Heretics in winner’s round one which will be a proving grounds for the new-look Miami roster.
5. Miami Heretics
SupeR has revived this Miami roster throughout the Major 3 qualifiers and propelled them to some impressive wins over FaZe, OpTic and Minnesota. This weekend will be a true test to see if this roster can perform on LAN as they match up with Toronto in round one. With the crowd behind them this weekend, Miami is in a great position to make a statement and solidify their Champs positioning.
6. Boston Breach
In another story of players rewriting the story of their careers, Snoopy and Cammy have been incredibly impressive over the past few months and have led Breach to another impressive qualifier record of 4-1. I still believe that the lack of championship experience from Purj and Snoopy will hold them back in matches against top teams; however, they absolutely have the talent to make a run in this tournament. Boston will face OpTic in round one of Major 3 in a chance to spoil OpTic’s chances at a championship run.
7. OpTic Texas
OpTic is in true desperation mode for the remainder of the season as they need major wins to secure their spot at Champs. The addition of Huke and Skyz hasn’t yet clicked, but they have been competitive in every series so far. With the six-combined world championships this roster has, they are a threat to win every series they play.
They got a fortunate draw and will be playing Boston in round one this weekend. In a true must-win, this single series could give them the momentum to make a deep tournament run, but it could also derail their hopes for Champs qualification.
8. Cloud9 New York
The C9 roster has had some turmoil since the start of the Major 3 qualifiers as they were rumored to be trialing Capsidal in place of Attach. They posted a 1-4 record in the qualifying stage and failed to take a map off of OpTic, LAT and Boston. Not only is Cloud 9 starting in the loser’s bracket, but they will be facing the loser of Atlanta vs Vancouver. It would truly take a miracle for Cloud 9 to make a deep run in this tournament.
9. Carolina Royal Ravens
Carolina seems to be moving in the wrong direction as they have made a mid-qualifier roster change by replacing Vivid with Wrecks. This doesn’t address their core issue in past tournaments which was the roster’s inconsistency on LAN (specifically Gwinn). The change feels like a lateral move and will only disrupt the chemistry they have been working to build all year long. They have managed to limp into the winner’s bracket and will be playing Thieves in their first matchup where they are a huge underdog.
10. Vegas Falcons
I may have Vegas higher than any other power ranking and that is simply due to their veteran talent on their roster. With three world champions hungry to spoil the tournaments for teams that moved on from them, Vegas could be dangerous in any given series. Exnid is emerging as a likeable star alongside Pred. They will be facing the loser of Boston vs Texas in a true chance for Pred to devastate the OpTic fanbase.
11. Minnesota RØKKR
It appears that the honeymoon stage has quickly come to an end in Minnesota as RØKKR have looked disappointing through the Major 3 qualifiers. With a schedule that was very manageable, Minnesota needed to take advantage if they had hopes of building momentum with this roster. Kenny has returned to a mediocre form which is something that cannot happen if Minnesota hopes to make a run to end the season.
Their 1-4 qualifier record earned them a spot in the loser’s bracket where they will face the loser of LAT vs Carolina.
12. LA Guerrillas M8
You can only sit and feel bad for KiSMET with the way this year has unfolded for him. They added FeLo and oJohnny to the roster heading into this Major which has done absolutely nothing for their success. They will face the loser of Miami and Toronto where they will be lucky to see 4-5 maps.
How to Watch
You can catch all of this weekend’s action on the official Call of Duty League YouTube stream. Thursday will exclusively be the four winner’s round one matchups and Carolina will take on LAT to start the day at 1:30 PM ET. Click here to view the full match schedule for each day.
Related Article: The 2025 Esports World Cup: Full Schedule, Prize Pool, All Games
Will FaZe continue their streak of dominance or will another team rise up to knock them off of their pedestal? With $500,000 and vital Champs qualification points on the line, the stakes could not be higher this weekend for CDL Major 3.