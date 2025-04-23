Call of Duty League Major 3 Watch Rewards, Schedule, Format Breakdown
- Earn free in-game rewards by linking your Activision and YouTube accounts to unlock exclusive weapon blueprints, XP tokens, and more while watching CDL Major 3 live
- Full Call of Duty League Major 3 schedule and format: get a complete breakdown of each day's matches
Call of Duty League Major 3 kicks off this weekend and we have you covered with everything you need to know to watch and earn exclusive rewards heading into the biggest tournament of the season so far. In a weekend that will be filled with drama, the stakes could not be higher. As Champs quickly approaches, teams only have a handful of chances left to earn points and solidify their spot in the biggest tournament of the year.
CDL Major 3 Format Explained
Major 3 will be a four-day tournament from April 24-27. The Major 3 qualifiers have determined the seeding for the upcoming tournament. Below is the official seeding for the tournament based off of the qualifying stage:
- LA Thieves (4-1)
- Boston Breach (4-1)
- Vancouver Surge (4-1)
- Miami Heretics (4-1)
- Toronto Ultra (4-1)
- Atlanta FaZe (3-2)
- OpTic Texas (2-3)
- Carolina Royal Ravens (2-3)
- Minnesota Røkkr (1-4)
- Vegas Falcons (1-4)
- Cloud9 New York (1-4)
- Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 (0-5)
Thursday: Winner’s Round One
Teams ranked 1-8 will start in the winner’s bracket and teams ranked 9-12 begin in loser’s. Thursday will consist of the four winner’s bracket matches. Below is the full match schedule for Thursday 4/24:
- Carolina vs LAT (1:30 PM ET)
- Atlanta vs Vancouver (3:00 PM ET)
- Toronto vs Miami (4:30 PM ET)
- OpTic vs Boston (6:00 PM ET)
The winners of the four matches on Thursday will get Friday completely off while the losers could have to play multiple matches throughout the day on Friday.
Friday: Loser’s Bracket
On Friday we will see five matches exclusively from the loser’s bracket. These will include all four of the teams who will begin the tournament in loser’s as well as an additional loser’s round two matchup to end the day. Below is the full match schedule for Friday 4/25:
- Cloud9 vs Loser of VAN/ATL (1:30 PM ET)
- Vegas vs Loser of BOS/TX (3:00 PM ET)
- LAG M8 vs Loser of MIA/TOR (4:30 PM ET)
- Minnesota vs Loser of LAT/CAR (6:00 PM ET)
- TBD vs TBD (7:30 PM ET)
With all of these teams desperately trying to increase their CDL point totals, these matches couldn’t be more pressure-packed. With a loser’s round one exit, it would be nearly impossible for Vegas and LAG to qualify for Champs. C9 and Minnesota are sitting at 9th and 10th in the CDL standings and would greatly benefit from stealing a match at this tournament.
Saturday & Championship Sunday
Saturday will see the winner’s semifinals where the teams that come out on top get a spot in the winner’s finals on Sunday. We will also see the conclusion of loser’s round two and three in preparation for Championship Sunday. Below is the full match schedule for Saturday 4/26:
- Loser’s Round 2 (1:30 PM ET)
- Winner’s Semifinals 1 (3:00 PM ET)
- Winner’ Semifinals 2 (4:30 PM ET)
- Loser’s Round 3 (6:00 PM ET)
- Loser’s Round 3 (7:30 PM ET)
On Sunday, the loser’s semi-final will be played followed by the winner’s finals between the only two remaining unbeaten teams. The loser of that series will have to immediately turn around and play in the loser's finals for a shot at a rematch in the Grand Finals. Below is the full match schedule for Sunday 4/27:
- Loser’s Round 4 (1:30 PM ET)
- Winner’s Finals (3:00 PM ET)
- Loser’s Finals (4:30 PM ET)
- Grand Finals (6:00 PM ET)
Watch and Earn Rewards
While watching the best teams in the world compete, you’ll have the chance to earn exclusive rewards for your Call of Duty account completely for free. There are eight different unique rewards for you to unlock on top of the XP and weapon XP token boosts.
To earn these rewards, link your Activision account with the YouTube account you’ll be watching on. Each day, watch 2 hours and 30 minutes to earn the full slate of rewards for the day. Below are the rewards that can be earned for each day:
Thursday
- 60 minute 2XP token (1 hour watched)
- Anchor weapon sticker (1 hour and 30 minutes watched)
- 60 minute 2X weapon XP token (2 hours watched)
- Ratting animated emblem (2 hours and 30 minutes watched)
Friday
- 60 minute 2XP token (1 hour watched)
- Dropping Donuts calling card (1 hour and 30 minutes watched)
- 60 minute 2X weapon XP token (2 hours watched)
- Steamed Buns emblem (2 hours and 30 minutes watched)
Saturday
- 60 minute 2XP token (1 hour watched)
- Zen calling card (1 hour and 30 minutes watched)
- 60 minute 2X weapon XP token (2 hours watched)
- Roasted emblem (2 hours and 30 minutes watched)
Sunday
- 60 minute 2XP token (1 hour watched)
- Easy W weapon sticker (1 hour and 30 minutes watched)
- Retro weapon blueprint (2 hours watched)
- 60 minute 2X weapon XP token (2 hours and 30 minutes watched)
In-game rewards should appear in your COD account shortly after the event concludes. Before watching, ensure your Activision account is properly linked with your YouTube by following these steps.
Controversial Rewards for CDL Major 3
Historically, CDL bundles and viewership rewards have been subject to heavy criticism because the rewards have been completely disconnected from the competitive meta. In many cases, Call of Duty has even offered weapon rewards for guns that are banned in competitive play. This is the case once again as the “Retro” weapon blueprint that is being offered on Sunday is restricted from use in competitive play.
Offering another banned weapon as a CDL viewership reward has sparked even more outrage from the community. This issue has been present since the inception of the CDL and is not expected to change. As it persists, the disconnect continues to grow between the Call of Duty Developers and the Call of Duty League core fanbase.
Watch Live
All of this weekend's action will be steamed on the official Call of Duty League YouTube account. Be sure to tune into as the intensity continues to rise. In a year that has seen very little parity, will the top teams retain their dominance or will an underdog rise up and steal a victory?