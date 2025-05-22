Call of Duty League Major IV - Match Schedule & Viewership Rewards Breakdown
- See the full match schedule for CDL Major IV at Dreamhack Dallas
- Earn viewership rewards by linking your Activision and YouTube accounts when watching this weekend's action
- Will this MLG-style tournament change the future of CDL tournaments?
Call of Duty League Major IV hosted by Dreamhack kicks off this weekend in Dallas from May 23-25. In this three-day tournament, the match schedule will differ from the typical Thursday-Sunday Major Tournament format that has been the CDL standard in recent years. We've got you covered with the entire match schedule as well as the in-game rewards you can earn from watching this weekend's action.
CDL Major IV Friday Match Schedule
For the first time this season, the CDL will have two separate broadcasts for Friday's matches. On Friday, we will see five matches on the Alpha stream and four matches on the Bravo stream. Below is the full schedule for each of the nine matches along with each livestream link on YouTube:
CDL Alpha Stream
- 10:30 AM PT: Winner's Round 1 (LAT vs Vancouver)
- 12:00 PM PT: Winner's Round 1 (OpTic vs Toronto)
- 1:30 PM PT: Elimination Round 1 (Boston vs TBD)
- 3:00 PM PT: Elimination Round 1 (LAG M8 vs TBD)
- 4:30 PM PT: Elimination Round 2 (TBD vs TBD)
CDL Bravo Stream
- 10:30 AM PT: Winner's Round 1 (Miami vs Minnesota)
- 12:00 PM PT: Winner's Round 1 (Atlanta vs C9NY)
- 1:30 PM PT: Elimination Round 1 (Las Vegas vs TBD)
- 3:00 PM PT: Elimination Round 1 (Carolina vs TBD)
CDL Major 4 Saturday Match Schedule
Saturday's action will shift back to a more traditional CDL schedule after Friday's two-stream day. Operating back on the main Call of Duty League YouTube channel, the five matches on Saturday are as follows:
- 10:30 AM PT: Elimination Round 2 (TBD vs TBD)
- 12:00 PM PT: Winner's Round 2 (TBD vs TBD)
- 1:30 PM PT: Winner's Round 2 (TBD vs TBD)
- 3:00 PM PT: Elimination Round 3 (TBD vs TBD)
- 4:30 PM PT: Elimination Round 3 (TBD vs TBD)
CDL Major 4 Sunday Match Schedule
On Sunday, we will see the best of the best square up against each other multiple times. The Elimination bracket will conclude and the team that makes it out of the lower bracket will have the chance to get revenge in the Grand Finals. Below is the full match schedule for Sunday's four matches as well as the stream link on YouTube:
- 10:30 AM PT: Elimination Round 4 (TBD vs TBD)
- 12:00 PM PT: Winner's Finals (TBD vs TBD)
- 1:30 PM PT: Elimination Finals (TBD vs TBD)
- 3:00 PM PT: Grand Finals (TBD vs TBD)
The Grand Finals will be a best of seven series.
Watch and Earn Rewards for CDL Major IV
With one less day of matches at Major IV, viewers have less opportunity to earn drops by watching live. However, four rewards are available each day for anyone watching the stream on YouTube. Be sure to link your Activision account with your YouTube account to ensure the rewards can be earned. Below is the full list of possible viewership rewards per day for CDL Major IV:
Friday Viewership Rewards
- 1 Hour watched: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes watched: Washed Calling Card
- 2 Hours watched: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Watched: Built Different Animated Emblem
Saturday Viewership Rewards
- 1 Hour watched: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes watched: Popcorn Emblem
- 2 Hours watched: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Watched: SKKRRT Animated Calling Card
Sunday Viewership Rewards
- 1 Hour watched: 60 Minute Double XP Token
- 1 Hour and 30 Minutes watched: Maybe Next Time? Spray
- 2 Hours watched: Go With The Flow Blueprint
- 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Watched: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
Will Major IV be the Best CDL Event of the Year?
The CDL is taking a big swing with Major IV by allowing Dreamhack to control in-venue operations. This will be the first time a CDL Major will coincide with other top esports tournaments in the same venue. In addition to the CDL Major, some of the best esports tournaments, icons, and activities will be available for Dreamhack attendees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Below is a list of some of the events that will be taking place during the event:
- HCS: Dallas Open
- IEM Dallas - ESL Pro Tour
- CDL Major IV
- CDL Challengers Tournament
- Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Qualifier
- Onlyfangs Raid Live
- Nadeshot Meet & Greet
- AJ & Big Justice (The Costco Guys)
- Brawl Stars Cup
- GeoGuessr Major
- ESL Impact
- Road to EWC: Chess
- Bring your own Controller LAN setups
- R6: Siege X Tournament
For the Call of Duty League-specific area of the event, Adam Apicella said on X that attendees will have the opportunity to explore over "1,000,000 square footage of COD esports, gaming and lifestyle activations." Some of the features Apicella mentions that will be included in the CDL hall are:
- 2 Stages on Friday
- Merch
- CDL Meet & Greets
- Watch Parties
- 16 Challengers Stations
- Challengers Feature Stage for Broadcast
- Medals for each Challengers Winner
- Challengers Winner gets a dedicated qualifier spot for EWC
With all of these incredible amenities and activities to engage with, CDL Major IV should be an esports fan's dream. With the MLG-style format and layout, this major will finally shine some light on the Challengers scene that the CDL has pushed aside since its inception. If this tournament proves to be a success, adjusting future tournament formats to this MLG-style will be a major point of consideration moving forward for the CDL. Will Major IV change the future of COD esports, or will the CDL revert back to their traditional style?
Whether your are attending the event or watching from home, Major IV will be rewarding and exciting for all viewers. Will we see another repeat champion in FaZe or Thieves, or will a new contender rise up and make a statement ahead of CDL Champs? With almost every team fighting for Champs qualification and seeding, CDL Major IV should be the most pressure-packed tournament of the season.