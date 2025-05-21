May 21 Patch Notes Breakdown: Call of Duty BO6 Season 3 Reloaded
- New Patch Notes released for Season 3 Reloaded
- Wallbang spot patched on Dealership ahead of Major IV in Dallas
Today, a minor patch is launching in Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Season 3 Reloaded that looks to fix quality of life issues across Multiplayer and Zombies. With the Call of Duty League season rapidly coming to a close, Treyarch is doing what they can to improve the Ranked experience so that anyone can compete like the pros. In a season heavily focused on the return of Verdansk Ranked, it is nice to see Treyarch taking time to improve on other major game modes. Let's take a look at today's patch notes and what impact they will have on gameplay.
Changes Across all Game Modes
- Fixed messaging for in-game UI notifications and Social tab.
Ever since Call of Duty switched over to the PC model in MW 2019, the in-game UI notifications have always been an issue. Many alerts and messages refuse to be cleared off of your screen no matter how hard you try and other notifications quickly disappear when you try to find them. Any issues Treyarch can make to improve this notification system should be beneficial for the overall player experience.
Multiplayer Changes
Maps
- Dealership: Addressed an issue where a wall lacked bullet collision for Search and Destroy.
UI
- UI will now properly display unlocking Season 3 content in-match.
Ranked Play
- Addressed an issue that prevented Ranked Play Combat Record data from appearing under the correct Seasons.
The bullet collision fix on Dealership is the most impactful fix for Call of Duty League gameplay. This competitive season, players have found countless "wallbang" spots that allow them to check the bomb without being seen from the bomb-site. Over the course of a season, many of these are patched, but some remain in the game and allow for players like Cellium to exploit incomplete areas of the map.
Many of the wallbang spots that are not fixed by Treyarch are "GA'd" by the competitive community. This means that the players are entering into a Gentlemen's Agreement not to use an exploit and if they were to break this agreement, they are blacklisted from scrims in the future. It will be interesting to see if this Dealership patch will take away a wallbang spot for a team that was saving it for a crucial moment.
The fixes to the Ranked Play Combat Record will also have an impact on the competitive scene. When Treyarch is unable to correct their in-game stats systems, it is tough for players to gauge the talent of the players on their teams. With fully correct season stats, many will be able to use this to create competitive teams in the last few months of the competitive season.
Zombies Changes
- Improved stability when using inventories, including the Vault in Liberty Falls and Terminus.
UI stability is incredibly important in zombies when many interactions need to be completed in a time-sensitive manner. Fixing stability issues for interactions with inventory should greatly improve player experience.