How to Get All Free Call of Duty Mobile Pride Month Items
Call of Duty has entered the 2025 Pride Month festivities with a free COD Mobile Pride-themed bundle. The set will allow players to equip colorful Calling Card cosmetics representing the LGBTQ+ community. Let's explore what the drop includes and how to obtain it.
COD Mobile's Pride Month Items
Pride Month has officially begun, and many high-profile esports titles have offered players rewards and events to celebrate the occasion. Call of Duty (COD) is no exception; in previous years, Modern Warfare III and Warzone have launched free Pride weapon camos and additional cosmetics for players. In 2025, COD Mobile will feature several returning Pride items.
COD Mobile players can earn several Pride Month cosmetics in June 2025 with a free bundle. This drop includes 7 items, each with a color scheme symbolizing a different aspect of the LGBTQ+ community. The set allows gamers to represent Pride in their in-game profiles:
- Asexual Pride Flag Calling Card
- Lesbian Pride Flag Calling Card
- Nonbinary Pride Flag Calling Card
- Bisexual Pride Flag Calling Card
- Transgender Pride Flag Calling Card
- Traditional Pride Flag Calling Card
- Progress Flag Icon Frame
When Can Players Get the COD Mobile Pride Bundle?
The free COD Mobile Pride bundle has a limited-time run. It is only available during Pride Month (Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 30 2025) and does not appear during the rest of the year.
However, the bundle does return annually: it originally launched in 2021. If players miss out on the purchase window, they will have to wait until June 1 2026 to obtain the cosmetics.
How to Get the Free COD Mobile Pride Month Items
All COD Mobile Pride Month 2025 items are completely free, and players won't need to make any additional purchases to obtain them. The bundle is available in the In-Game Store under the title "Free Pride Bundle."
To get the items, players should navigate to the yellow "Free: Buy All" button on the bottom right of the screen. They can continue the process like any other COD Mobile transaction, except they will not receive charges. If players already have any of the flags, duplicate items will convert to Credits.
It's important to note that the free COD Mobile Pride Month bundle is not available in all countries. While most players in the United States and Europe should easily be able to obtain it, the set is unavailable in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other locations where it may violate regional laws and policies.
Esports Impact
The modern esports world thrives thanks to a diverse community of gamers who follow their favorite teams and boost titles' tournament circuits. As esports continue to grow, unique competitors emerge as front-line contenders. Many prominent athletes and players identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community; seeing themselves reflected in the games they love encourages players and pros to keep supporting the esports scene.