Call of Duty Mobile September Codes — How to Redeem

CoD Mobile has codes for free operators and more!

Olivia Richman

Call of Duty Mobile is currently deep into Season 8. If you want a break from grinding the battle pass, you can check out these Call of Duty Mobile codes for free cosmetics!

Call of Duty Mobile codes are very useful, ranging from operators to weapon blueprints to calling cards — and more. Here is how to redeem codes in CoD Mobile!

Call of Duty Mobile Codes For September

CoD Mobile codes will often expire. But here are some that are still active as of this month:

  • CQVRZBZBNG 
  • CQVVZBZDPR 
  • MMPREHMT95
  • XBLX3HN7X77NAH7
  • BNX33C6FLWCPCBP

How to Redeem Call of Duty Mobile Codes

It's luckily pretty easy to redeem CoD Mobile codes. Here's how:

  1. Go to the Call of Duty: Mobile redemption center here
  2. Enter your UID (found in-game if you click on the player icon on the home screen)
  3. Type in the code you want from above
  4. Fill in the verification code
  5. Press "Submit"

At this point, you can check your mailbox in the app and you'll see the free stuff you unlocked!

Why Are My CoD Mobile Codes Not Working?

If you are having issues with redeeming the CoD Mobile codes above, it could be the version of the app you're using.

There are two versions of the game: Global and Garena. Most of the codes you'll find online are for the Garena version, which is for Southeast Asian players specifically. If you are playing in another region, these codes won't work.

