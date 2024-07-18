All New Maps, Modes & Weapons in MW3 & Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is receiving another massive update in Season 5. This will bring brand new weapons, maps and much more to the game, along with an exciting crossover with the WWE. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 5 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, starting with the release date.
MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Release Date
Season 5 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will drop on Wednesday, July 24 at 12pm ET. This will be the same time across all platforms.
New Weapons & Equipment
Brand new Weapons and Equipment will be arriving in Season 5, and they’ll definitely have an impact on the meta.
Weapons
- Static-HV SMG – Battle Pass Sector 6
- STG Assault Rifle – Battle Pass Sector 7
- Spear Melee weapon – Mid-Season
- Torque 35 Launcher – Mid-Season
Equipment
- EMP Grenade
New Maps & Modes
Maps
- Bait – Core 6v6 map
- Yard – Core 6v6 map
- Celship – Cel-shaded version of Shipment
- Toonoxide – Cel-shaded version of Rust
- Ink House – Cel-shaded version of Stash House
Two new 6v6 maps are coming in Season 5. Bait is set to see players battle in a tourist area in between restaurants, boat houses, and more, while Yard is a “dusty junkyard” set in the desert.
Cell shaded maps are brand new in Season 5, and these are brand new versions of existing maps. Supposedly, these maps will make the 3D area look 2D, with a cartoon like style. However, we’ll have to wait until they drop to see for ourselves.
Modes
- Slam Deathmatch
- COD Warrior
Slam Deathmatch is a brand new mode for the WWE crossover which will see players have to finish every kill with a finishing move. So, your weapons will only down players, and to get the elimination you’ll need to execute a finishing move.
COD Warrior is another brand new mode which introduces minigames to Modern Warfare 3, and should be super exciting.
That’s everything you need to know about Season 5 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. If you want to know more about the WWE crossover, check out this article here.