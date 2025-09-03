Which Call of Duty Campaign Would Make the Best Movie?
Activision and Paramount (Skydance) recently partnered up and struck a deal to create a movie for the Call of Duty series. According to Variety, the current agreement only encompasses one CoD movie, but the deal is flexible enough for Paramount to warrant expanding the universe with potentially more movies and TV shows.
Seeing Call of Duty appear on the big screen means we may finally see characters like Captain Price, Soap, Mason, Ghost, and many more, outside the standard 6-hour campaign. While it isn't confirmed whether the movie will have a unique story or adapt one of the existing CoD campaigns, there's certainly no shortage of great plots if Paramount goes with the latter route.
The only question is what the perfect Call of Duty title would be for an adaptation, which is what this article discusses by shortlisting the top candidates.
1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007)
This was the game that started Call of Duty's journey to develop the most recognizable factions and characters in the FPS genre, and many players still herald the original Modern Warfare's campaign as the best in the series. For a story to serve as a gateway to a whole universe, MW2007 unquestionably fits that role.
It already covers the origin story of Soap, Gaz, and Price, but there's also a ton of material to work with for future entries. Excluding the remasters, the number of Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles is equal (although Black Ops 4 does not have a campaign). But, unlike the latter, Modern Warfare feels significantly more grounded and connected across its timeline.
2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 1
Almost every Black Ops title (except 4, for obvious reasons) had an engaging aspect going for it, but the first Black Ops showed Call of Duty in an unexpected light. Forced to relive missions as Mason made everything seem like a puzzle and a conspiracy rather than your typical boots-on-the-ground shooter. For some, it even triggers a sense of guilt.
By incorporating elements of paranoia and psychological thriller, it delivered a narrative that stuck with you for hours, even after beating the single-player mode. For a movie, that sort of longevity is crucial yet underappreciated. Rather than just telling a war story, it brought manipulation and fractured identity to the formula.
Related Article: Fans Celebrate As Call Of Duty Reverses Course On Plans For Black Ops 7
Black Ops 1 touched on the more niche and abstract themes Modern Warfare couldn't tackle, and it executed those themes in style, introducing a new sub-IP that would rival the established one. If the CoD movie's objective is to be different and engaging, this game is the ideal inspiration, and Reznov would likely go down as among the best villains adapted from a game to film.
3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Same name, mostly the same company, but a complete reimagining of the original Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare (2019) is arguably the grittiest Call of Duty since the original MW trilogy. The realism, spectacle, and impact of war portrayed were simply mindblowing, forcing you to witness realities and make tough choices along the way.
Setting-wise, MW2019 feels indistinguishable from a few action-packed militaristic movies, mostly because the game feels like you're playing a fleshed-out film with real, emotional stakes. Of course, there are a few missions, like "Clean House", that feel specifically designed to be an exclusive in-game experience.
It's somewhat coincidental that the best modern CoD campaign belongs in a title called "Modern Warfare", but there's a plethora of characters, mini-stories, and plot points to focus on. If Paramount decides to bring the new Captain Price, Gaz, and Soap to the big screen, it'd be fascinating to see how they add their twists to the various sequences and scripting.
4. Call of Duty: World at War
Despite being almost 20 years old at this point, World at War remains CoD's most brutal and gripping WWII reenactment.
What made the campaign so great was how it focused on two warring factions rather than a single, elite squad, giving the world and its ongoing conflict the appropriate sense of scale. Even the beginning mission, Semper Fi, does enough to evoke emotions when Private C. Miller is tortured inside Japanese camps.
Related Article: Everything Coming in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5
Paramount could similarly switch between the two sides, retaining the classic Call of Duty vibe that retold history and brotherhood. They could use Miller and Soviet soldier Private Petrenko's alternating perspectives to showcase the war. It would give them a chance to expand the cast and even set up future movies with important side characters, like Reznov.
5. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Many players regard CoD's "futuristic era" as its lowest point, especially from a campaign perspective. However, during those 3 years between 2013 and 2016, Infinite Warfare stood out as having an incredible plot with memorable characters.
Despite the controversial "Call of Duty in space" theme, it did a great job of committing to the sci-fi setting and gave us some brilliant environments that could translate well into movie form. Then, there's the cast to keep us interested — Lieutenant Reyes, Lieutenant Salter, Admiral Kotch, and our favorite robot, Ethan. Kit Harington could very well come back to reprise his role as the villain.
For a Call of Duty movie set in the future, Infinite Warfare is undoubtedly the best choice, not only because of its uniqueness and execution, but because it works as a standalone film.
Esports Impact
We've constantly seen video game movies attract their audiences to the source material (i.e., the game they were based on), and a massive name like Paramount could certainly add to Call of Duty's already gigantic playerbase. In other words, people who enjoyed watching rather than playing CoD may tune into tournaments and other competitive broadcasts they were previously foreign to.
The recent 2025 CDL Championship Grand Finals between OpTic Texas and Vancouver Surge soared past last year's CDL in terms of peak viewers. If the movie succeeds, we could very well see an even bigger jump in future tournaments.