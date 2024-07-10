Huge Tac Sprint Boots Spawn Increase - MW3 & Warzone July 9 Patch Notes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have been bringing consistently great patch updates for players. The most recent patch is no different, fixing multiple large issues, and bringing some much needed improvements such as an increase to the spawn rate of Tac Sprint Boots in Warzone, and a fix for the COR-45 exploit. Here’s the full patch notes for Tuesday, July 9.
Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
Progression
Fixed incorrect unlock requirements being displayed for G3T_H1GH3R Camos.
Maps
Das Haus
Adjusted geometry near the Central Pillars to prevent enemy nameplates from appearing through surfaces.
Meat
Adjusted collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching an unintended location.
Modes
Mutation
- Mutated Leaper
Decreased inner explosive damage radius from 0.6m to 0.1m (-79%).
Increased inner explosive damage from 100 to 150 (+50%).
Leaps must now travel 18.1m+ for lethal explosive damage to occur.
- Mutant Juggernaut
Decreased maximum health from 1,000 to 750 (-25%).
Weapons & Attachments
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
Removed incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Attachment.
Handguns
- COR-45
Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.
Killstreaks
DNA Bomb
Fixed an exploit allowing the DNA Bomb to be earned more often than intended in round-based game modes.
Missile Drone
Improved flight path to prevent obstruction on Emergency.
Warzone Patch Notes
Gameplay
Tac Sprint Boots
Increased the number of Tac Sprint Boots that spawn in bunkers to 3, up from 1.1 set of boots in the chest in the treasury room
2 sets of boots in the first bunker room, before the treasury room
Weapons
COR-45
Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.