Esports illustrated

Huge Tac Sprint Boots Spawn Increase - MW3 & Warzone July 9 Patch Notes

We will finally see some more Tac Sprint Boots on the ground in Warzone

Charlie Cater

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have been bringing consistently great patch updates for players. The most recent patch is no different, fixing multiple large issues, and bringing some much needed improvements such as an increase to the spawn rate of Tac Sprint Boots in Warzone, and a fix for the COR-45 exploit. Here’s the full patch notes for Tuesday, July 9.

Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

Progression

Fixed incorrect unlock requirements being displayed for G3T_H1GH3R Camos.

Maps

Das Haus

Adjusted geometry near the Central Pillars to prevent enemy nameplates from appearing through surfaces.

Meat

Adjusted collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching an unintended location.

Modes

Mutation

  • Mutated Leaper

Decreased inner explosive damage radius from 0.6m to 0.1m (-79%).

Increased inner explosive damage from 100 to 150 (+50%).

Leaps must now travel 18.1m+ for lethal explosive damage to occur.

  • Mutant Juggernaut

Decreased maximum health from 1,000 to 750 (-25%).

Related Article: Everything Arriving in Season 4: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Weapons & Attachments

Light Machine Guns

  • RAAL MG

Removed incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Attachment.

Handguns

  • COR-45

Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.

Killstreaks

DNA Bomb

Fixed an exploit allowing the DNA Bomb to be earned more often than intended in round-based game modes.

Missile Drone

Improved flight path to prevent obstruction on Emergency.

Warzone Patch Notes

MW3 Warzone Ghost Promo Image
Call of Duty

Gameplay

Tac Sprint Boots

Increased the number of Tac Sprint Boots that spawn in bunkers to 3, up from 1.1 set of boots in the chest in the treasury room

2 sets of boots in the first bunker room, before the treasury room

Weapons

COR-45

Addressed an exploit allowing a faster fire rate than intended using non-standard input methods.

Published
Charlie Cater

CHARLIE CATER

Charlie has been a freelance esports writer since May 2020, primarily focusing on Call of Duty but has written about anything and everything! He is always getting involved and looking to learn everything about esports, but is also a massive football (soccer) fan and travels around the country to watch his home team Norwich City. 

Home/Call of Duty