"Propaganda" — Nadeshot Calls Out Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Anti-Cheat
Cheating in Call of Duty isn't a new phenomenon in Black Ops 6, but it has worsened over time. Although Activision has repeatedly taken steps to curb players who exploit their games, they haven't always been completely successful. Programs like Richocet Anti-Cheat have even been created specifically to combat cheaters.
Recently, @JakeSucky on X brought a new post to our attention. Call of Duty champion @Nadeshot has posted his perspective on the cheating crisis happening in the newest COD title. @Nadeshot suggested in a comment on @CharlieIntel that Activision may not be taking all possible steps to discourage cheaters after the game developer announced via the @CODUpdates X account that 19,000 Ranked Play bans have taken place in Black Ops 6.
Nadeshot's Beef With Black Ops 6 Anticheat
The frustration in the competitive Call of Duty community isn't unwarranted, as streamers like Nadeshot have repeatedly shared that they have recorded cheaters in Ranked Play who haven't yet been banned from Black Ops 6. As such, the repeated champion isn't alone in his perspective.
Another notable name in the streamer community, @CouRageJD, recently posted that he considers Richocet Anti-Cheat a failure due to the continued cheating crisis in the Call of Duty franchise. As millions of players are facing this issue, Activision had to create an initiative solely dedicated to the security of its servers and player base.
The Richocet team works to eliminate cheater accounts through thorough investigations, detection systems, and advanced security measures. Although Activision has banned thousands of accounts, there's still more work to be done before every fan can compete on a fair battlefield. Still, many in the player base believe that Activision is taking cheating seriously.
Xbox Players Forced into PC Lobbies
Although Nadeshot and others are unpleased by the current initiatives being taken to stop cheaters, others like @ LunchTime_YT have noted an improvement in lobbies. He has noticed less aimbot is being used as of November 25th, which signals that the banning of accounts in BO6 Ranked Play may have made a difference.
However, @LunchTime_YT has pointed out another problem: Xbox players can't fully turn off crossplay functionality. Cheating generally happens on PC, so forcing Xbox players to participate in PC lobbies allows the issue to spill onto another platform. Even if you turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6 on Xbox, you can still be matched with PC players who are using Game Pass.
It's unclear if Microsoft will eventually change the forced crossplay in Black Ops 6, but we'll have to wait until future updates to find out. At the very least, this issue is coming to light because of influencers in the COD community, like @LunchTime_YT.
Cheating in Warzone
As you might have guessed, cheating isn't only a problem in Black Ops 6. Also concerning, cheaters are making their way into Warzone lobbies as well. Since Warzone is a battle royale, it's even more frustrating when you're defeated by a cheater, since you'll often lose minutes of progress collecting loot; plus, loading into a match can take a few minutes, too.
Call of Duty Influencers have been calling out cheating in Warzone on X. @MrProWestie posted that he encountered nine cheaters across eleven Warzone matches and even shared a clip as an example. Frequently, those exploiting Call of Duty can see through walls, while some can even shoot through solid objects.
Although encountering a cheater is difficult in any online video game, losing in a battle royale due to something outside your control is incredibly annoying, which is why streamers like @MrProWestie are making an effort to spread awareness about this problem in games outside of Black Ops 6.
Uncertainty in Call of Duty's Future
Some players are hoping for the best from Activision, but aren't quite sure if the initiative to stop cheating is actually working. For example, YouTuber @Marksman thinks that an hourly sweep of cheater accounts is a good idea, but wants to wait and see if Activision's efforts are truly making a difference in Call of Duty matches.
First-person shooter fans want what Activision says to be true. Those like @Marksman hope to encounter fewer cheaters while grinding the rarest weapon camos, but matches are still full of players who exploit the system in unfair ways. Whether Call of Duty can lessen its cheater problem is what will determine if it continues to stay at the top spot for FPS games or if it eventually gets overthrown by a more advanced franchise - we'll just have to wait and see.
