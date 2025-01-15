Next Black Ops 6 Zombie Map Announced - The Tomb's Release Date & More
It looks like 2025 will be a great year for Call of Duty, especially the Black Ops series. Black Ops 6 only launched in October, but it has already received three unique events and many new weapons. The Citadelle des Morts map flew into zombie mode last month, and Treyarch is now adding yet another locale.
RELATED: Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for Black Ops 6 - Possible New Maps, Events, & More
Treyarch took to X today to give us an inside look at "The Tomb," which will apparently be similar to Liberty Falls. Influencers like CharlieIntel have been building hype over the last hour, though this announcement is only the first of many leading up to the release of Season 2.
When is The Tomb Releasing in Black Ops 6?
Most COD fans are eagerly awaiting the introduction of a new zombie map. The Tomb is releasing on January 28th, along with many other improvements for zombie mode. We don't know the exact time of release on the date in question, but most Black Ops 6 updates launch around 12 PM Eastern Time.
RELATED: Is Call of Duty is Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?
Liberty Falls is a great location to explore while fighting the evil undead, but sometimes fans need a change in scenery. The Tomb will feature an interesting new plot starting with the disappearance of a British archeologist, and there's so much more to discover in this zombified fun-house.
What is The Tomb?
The biggest question on every COD fan's mind is what The Tomb will actually be. It's evident that the upcoming map will feature a location rich with history, but that still leaves a lot of mystery for the player-base. Luckily, Treyarch released a few paragraphs detailing what to expect as you explore its creepy halls.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Every Item in the Squid Game Event Pass - Player 006 is FREE
Ancient burial grounds are on the menu for fans in Season 2, as it looks like Call of Duty is taking an action-packed trip back in time. The catacombs are packed full of danger, especially if you're scared of zombie hordes chasing you in a darkened undead-lair. We don't know everything that awaits us when we dive head-first into The Tomb, but it's clear that a grave built in 2500 B.C.E. will be filled to the brim with scary decorations and historic outfits.
Will Directed Mode be Available for The Tomb?
Treyarch is likely releasing another story quest for players to complete inside of The Tomb, and Directed Mode should eventually be available for the newest zombie experience. Directed Mode guides you through the story, and according to Treyarch, more than twice as many players have finished a quest in Black Ops 6 zombie mode since its introduction in 2024.
What Else is Releasing on January 28?
A new zombie map isn't the only addition in Season 2. Co-Op Pause will make it much easier to play with your friends, while different HUD presets will give COD players more options. However, the biggest change in Season 2 is the introduction of a Challenge Tracker, which will soon be available for both the multiplayer and zombie modes.
As usual, new weapons, equipment, and GobbleGums will likely be introduced in Season 2 to further switch up the zombie-fighting fun. Each map also typically comes equipped with different types of zombies, so get ready to meet an entirely new species of undead.
NEXT: Call of Duty Games Cost More to Make than You Expect — Budgets Revealed