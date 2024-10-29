Nuketown Release Date Revealed for Black Ops 6
The Call of Duty: Black Ops series is one of the most renowned video game franchises ever. One aspect that fans have come to expect in each Black Ops game is a unique version of the Nuketown map.
Black Ops 6 released without Nuketown in its map lineup, but that's about to get rectified on Friday. A trailer exploring the new map has been released, alongside a November 1st release date, and it looks like we're going back to the basics. The new map is a remastered version of Black Ops 1's Nuketown, so fans will get to experience their favorite location in its original design.
The Nuketown trailer offers a tour of the updated locale. In the video, you can see cars exploding, bodies flying, and a few of the creepy mannequins that fans have come to associate with Nuketown. The layout is complete with two houses to explore and multiple vehicles to use for cover, just like the original map.
Although Black Ops 6 is innovative in many ways, the developers have worked hard to create an experience that's fun for players old and new. Bringing the original Nuketown map to Black Ops 6 is the latest way that Treyarch is piling on the nostalgia for Call of Duty fans.