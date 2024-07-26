Are the New York Subliners Leaving Call of Duty Behind?
An emotional tweet from New York Subliners official X account seems to point at its Call of Duty League team coming to an end.
NYXL, the parent company of the New York Subliners, has shared that the NYSL brand is no more. This came as a shock to Call of Duty fans since NYSL won COD Champs in 2023 and 2024 just a few days ago. The brand has been iconic in the Call of Duty League scene so the sudden tweet that pointed at a possible farewell was upsetting to fans.
Is the NYXL Done?
On X, NYXL put out a tweet that stated that after countless victories and memories, the team wanted to thank fans for their love and support the past five years.
"it's been an incredible journey and we're grateful to have experienced it with all of you," NYXL wrote of the New York Subliners.
This ended with a very dramatic: "Signing out."
Those last few words are what caused the Overwatch scene to immediately question if this was the end of NYSL.
But it seems that this is not the end of the New York Subliners. A reply from Cloud9 read that it's "not the end" but rather a "new beginning."
Ahead of the Esports World Cup, the Subliners and Cloud9 had announced an official partnership. The details of this partnership were not revealed but it seems that part of it could be new branding for the New York Subliners.
While still probably around, fans were skeptical. Many wondered if the new branding would eliminate the New York aspect, something that made the Subliners special. It's unclear right now, but the New York Subliners may become Cloud9 and take on their branding for upcoming seasons.
Meanwhile, fans have continued replying with love for the team after the cryptic tweet. Yellow and blue hearts have been pouring in the past few hours as the esports community attempts to figure out what truly is going on with the fan-favorite squad.