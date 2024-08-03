Olympic Athletes Get Black Ops 6 Early Access
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 might be the most hyped Call of Duty release in the last 10 years, and this has everyone getting involved. While your average person has to wait until August 30th for the Beta, select streamers and content creators get to play on August 28th at COD NEXT. However, Olympic athletes have the best deal, getting to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right now at the Olympic Village.
US Basketball Team Get Early Access
Images have begun to circulate on social media after some members of the United States Olympic Basketball team posted Instagram Stories of them competing against each other on Black Ops 6. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed to be “1st on Black Ops 6”, while Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns seemed to be playing against Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton.
Related Article: Where to Watch the Call of Duty Esports World Cup
Many Call of Duty fans are extremely jealous of the athletes who are getting early access, but this isn’t the first time Call of Duty has done this. In 2022, NFL star Cameron Dicker posted an image of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 menu before it had been announced in a quickly deleted Instagram Story.
This also happened in 2019, however this time it was College Football players who leaked the game in a Snapchat story. This year, it seems like the US Basketball team was given some instructions on what they can, and can’t show on their social media posts. However, it’s great to see the team relaxing and building chemistry on the new Call of Duty title.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25, 2024, with fans first able to get their hands on the game in the Beta on August 30, 2024.