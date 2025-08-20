OpTic Gaming and Dallas Stars Team Up for Video Game Night
Esports once again collides with sports with this time being the National Hockey League getting in on the action with the collaboration.
CDL Intel reported that the Dallas Stars and OpTic Gaming will collaborate during a game next year. On March 6, the Stars will host Video Game Night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, featuring co-branded jerseys with OpTic Gaming. No other details were released on what else will be involved for fans that night.
It will be the first time the Stars and OpTic Gaming are working together at this capacity. OpTic Gaming is based in Frisco, Texas, which is located near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
OpTic Gaming's History with Collaborating in Sports
It's not the first time OpTic Gaming has leveraged the Dallas-Fort Worth area by collaborating with local teams. Last year, the Major League Baseball team, Texas Rangers, had an OpTic Game Night that included OpTic Gaming owner Hector Rodriguez, aka “H3CZ", throwing out the first pitch. They also had customized jerseys that represented the lime green uniforms.
OpTic Gaming also worked with a local indoor soccer team, the Dallas Sidekicks. They also used OpTic's trademark green color scheme for the uniforms in one game early February of 2024.
Esports Impact
It's been a stellar year for OpTic Gaming, as the OpTic Texas team for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won the Esports World Cup with the team of Dashy, Huke, Mercules, and Shotzzy. They defeated the Vancouver Surge in the finals 5-3 to claim the championship. The team took home $600,000 as part of the prize pool for winning the championship.
Additionally, this year, during the Halo Championship Series, they secured first place in both the Arlington Major and Dreamhack Major while competing in Halo: Infinite.
The impressive story of the OpTic Texas team finding themselves in the winner's circle, with many calling it one of the best turnarounds in Call of Duty history. It appears to have caught the attention of teams within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, prompting them to celebrate their accomplishment.
Esports is becoming more prominent within sports as there are many sports teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres who have collaborated with Twitch streamers alike. Many sports teams recognize the importance of getting involved in Esports to tap into the younger market and pique their interest in their leagues. MLB has been big on this, and it appears the NHL will be using the same tactic to draw more attention to hockey among young people.
