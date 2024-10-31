186 Hours: OpTic Gaming Finishes Race To Master Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
OpTic Gaming was already coming into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 feeling great after the org won the 2024 CDL World Championship. The OpTic Call of Duty content creators stepped up to the plate with the launch of BO6 with the return of their Race To Master Prestige.
For newer players to the Call of Duty franchise, this race may seem like a new thing. However, Black Ops 6 brought back the classic CoD prestige system and with it OpTic Gaming revived their old tradition of racing to master prestige.
OpTic Gaming Finishes Race After 186 Hours of Straight Grinding
The OpTic Gaming content creators delivered some great content over the course of their journey to master prestige. It was a 24/7 grind with various guys taking different shifts to maximize efficiency and obtain master prestige as fast as humanly possible.
Who Played And What's The Significance?
The OpTic content creators took shifts to make this feat happen. These creators contributed towards making this happen:
- Scump
- Hitch
- Maniac
- Pamaj
- Methodz
The 186-hour time frame is significant because it was so long. These are all highly talented Call of Duty players who played extremely well over the course of the race. Scump is one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, Methodz is a former pro, and the others are all highly skilled CoD players.
The fact that it took a group of these players almost 5 full work weeks' worth of hours to reach master prestige means that a normal regular player who actually works a regular work week is likely not going to see master prestige at all or, at least, not for a few months at a minimum.
The master prestige grind is truly unreasonable and not actually meant to be completed. It's also worth mentioning that in Black Ops 6, after reaching master prestige, you can level up to 1000. This means, technically, while they've reached master prestige, they still have another 954 levels to go before they've completely maxed out that account.