New CDL Dynasty and Legend Crowned: Call of Duty Champs 2025 Finals Recap
- OpTic Texas becomes the first organization in Call of Duty League history to win back-to-back world championships
- Mercules, the young superstar, has one of the best events in CDL history, is crowned MVP
- Where does Shotzzy rank in the GOAT debate after his 3rd ring?
In one of the most dominant tournament performances in Call of Duty history, OpTic Texas has risen from the ashes and reclaimed its title, completing the first-ever back-to-back world championship run in Call of Duty history. Amid a year filled with roster turmoil and drama, OpTic stuck with their superstar core while discovering one of the best young prodigies in gaming. It were able to pull off one of the most incredible runs in esports history.
Just a couple of months ago, this team was at the bottom of the league and had not won a single series. After a multitude of changes and talent acquisition, it seemed like the 2024 world championship was a feat that OpTic fans would never see again. Little did anyone know, it was just one single change that changed the career trajectory of these four players. Let's look at how OpTic pulled off one of the most impressive runs in the biggest tournament of the year.
Related Article: Everything in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Release Date, Cel-Shaded Map and more
FaZe Stunned by OpTic at CDL Champs
Entering Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs, OpTic had arguably the toughest bracket draw of any team. With a first-round matchup against Atlanta FaZe, the number two overall seed, many fans thought OpTic would be lucky to take a map or two, not display utter dominance as they did in all three modes.
After taking a 46-point win in Map 1 and a dominant win in Map 2, it was the gun of the young superstar Mercules that closed out this series, sending FaZe to the Elimination bracket. In his first career series at Champs, the rookie Mercules dropped a 1.45 KD against the best trio in CDL history to lead OpTic into Winner's Round two with the hottest guns in the world.
FaZe would go on to lose to Miami in the Elimination Bracket, finishing 6th for the second consecutive year at Champs. After another disappointing performance from FaZe at Champs, many people expect them to make substantial roster changes following the Esports World Cup (EWC). Will we see Simp and aBeZy finally split up and try their luck on their own teams?
LA Thieves Finish Last at Champs
As the #1 seed in the tournament, LA Thieves were the clear favorite heading into CDL Champs, coming off of dominant victories at Major III and IV. They matched up with Boston in the first round, who had struggled to place in the top eight at any recent event. Once the series started, however, you would've thought Boston was the team coming off two major championships as they slammed Thieves to the Elimination bracket in a 3-1 fashion.
After being stunned in Round 1, many had faith in Thieves to make an Elimination bracket run to take on FaZe for a spot in the Grand Finals. Their only problem was that Vancouver was standing in their way.
The Surge organization was able to knock out Thieves again at CDL Champs, sending the #1 overall seed home in last place. The future of the Thieves roster truly depends on how they perform at EWC. With arguably the most talented roster in the CDL coming off two straight championships, nobody thought the Champs favorite was seven maps away from potentially blowing their roster up.
OpTic Dominance in Winner's Bracket
OpTic's dominance was kicked up to another level in Round Two in their matchup against Toronto Ultra. Toronto was 100-point-clubbed in the Map 1 Hardpoint, blown out 6-1 in the Map 2 S&D, and shut out 3-0 in the Map 3 Control.
OpTic secured their spot in Winner's Finals against Boston Breach who had made it through Thieves and Heretics on the opposite side of the bracket. In another series where the opposition stood no chance, OpTic slammed Boston 3-0 to punch their ticket in the Grand Finals. OpTic's 9-0 map count to bulldoze through the Winner's bracket is one of the most impressive runs in CDL history. Their players were 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th in overall tournament KD heading into Sunday, showcasing the dominance was spread across the board.
Dominant performances from Owakening and Purj throughout the tournament vaulted Boston to a third-place finish, their highest tournament placing of the year. Nothing but positive things can be said about this roster's ability to catch fire at the right time. Whether Cammy, Owakening, Snoopy and Purj stick together or not, the entire organization should be proud of how they competed at Champs as they were able to beat the #1 seed and secure a top three finish.
OpTic Goes Back-to-Back
After winning their tenth straight map and taking a 1-0 series lead over Vancouver, it looked like OpTic was going to steamroll their way to a 5-0 victory on Champs Sunday. However, Vancouver was able to pull off an impressive 6-0 Map 2 S&D, which completely flipped the momentum of the series.
OpTic and Vancouver then took turns rattling off back-to-back map wins to even the series at 3-3. The dominance OpTic had shown throughout the tournament was beginning to wear off as we saw some of the most competitive maps of the entire tournament in the middle part of this series. With a round 11 S&D, a round 5 Control win, it looked like Surge were stealing the life out of OpTic.
With OpTic stealing a monumental Map 7 Hacienda S&D, they needed just one more map victory to win a world championship. The map started out rough for OpTic, falling behind by a substantial margin. Their superstars were able to catch fire in the end; Vancouver could not keep up with the slaying power from the best team in the world:
OpTic's CDL Champs victory makes them the first organization in Call of Duty history to win back-to-back world championships. Below are the ring totals for each OpTic member:
- Shotzzy: 3rd ring (2020, 2024, 2025)
- Dashy: 2nd ring (2024, 2025)
- Huke: 2nd ring (2020, 2025)
- Mercules: 1st ring
Mercules Wins CDL Champs MVP
The biggest surprise of the entire CDL season was the rookie, Mercules. Making his pro debut just months ago as a substitute at Major III with Toronto, the talent that Mercules displayed was jarring. OpTic signed him shortly after and he spent the remainder of the season dominating every opponent he faced.
After a 1.17 KD in his first Champs event, Mercules was awarded the CDL Champs MVP. If the award was solely based on their performance in the Grand Finals, Shotzzy would have won by a landslide. However as a whole, Mercules had one of the great Champs performances of all time and is now the quickest pro to ever win a world championship.
Where is Shotzzy in the GOAT Debate?
After winning his third CDL Championship, Shotzzy is clearly the greatest multi-title FPS player of all time. He now joins the elite company of Crimsix, Clayster, and Karma as the only players with three career rings and is the only player to win three rings in the CDL era. There is a strong argument that he is in the top 5 most excellent Call of Duty players of all time, and at just 23 years old, there is a chance he could take the #1 spot in the coming years.
Players by World Championship Wins:
- Shotzzy: 3
- Crimsix: 3
- Karma: 3
- Clayster: 3
- Dashy: 2
- Simp: 2
- aBeZy: 2
- ACHES: 2
- Arcitys: 2
- Apathy: 2
- JKap: 2
- Kenny: 2