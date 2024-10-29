Patch Notes Released For Black Ops 6's 10/29 Update
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was an instant success upon release. Although it's not a perfect game, the introduction of COD to the Xbox GamePass allowed millions of new players to try the latest iteration in the Black Ops franchise. As such, it's important that bugs and exploits are hammered out of the first-person shooter as quickly as possible.
Black Ops 6 has released a small in-game update today ahead of season one's launch. The update didn't add anything of note; however, it did fix a few bugs to make the gameplay experience smoother.
What Changes Are Coming To Black Ops 6 In The 10/29 Update?
Although the changes coming to Black Ops 6 in today's update aren't particularly significant, they do help to improve the user experience. Multiple exploits in Zombies mode have been fixed in this patch. Here's every change in Black Ops 6's 10/29 update according to the official patch notes.
Global
- Improved certain cases of image streaming in front-end menus.
- Long Loadouts and Blueprints names will no longer be truncated for certain languages. Players can expect longer Loadout and Blueprint names to scroll horizontally.
- Improved stability within main menus.
Multiplayer
- Addressed an issue where certain weapons would lose a specific attachment upon match start.
- Added various server-side stability fixes.
Zombies
- Closed an exploit on Terminus that allowed players to temporarily lose enemy targeting.
- Closed an exploit on Liberty Falls that allowed players to temporarily lose enemy targeting.
- Players can now only individually interact with the Bank Vault combination lock three times per round on Liberty Falls.
- Added various server-side stability fixes.