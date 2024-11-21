Patch Notes for Black Ops 6 11/21 Update - Hit List Event Live
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans are in for yet another exciting patch. This update brings the Hit List event to the new first-person shooter, marking the first major event in Black Ops 6. Along with the festivities, Treyarch released a plethora of fixes for common issues plaguing Call of Duty players.
If you're ready to complete the Hit List and jump right into the newest BO6 update, then we've got you covered. Below is a compilation of the patch notes released for the 11/21 update, along with more official information about the Hit List event.
What's Coming in the 11/21 Update?
The 11/21 update is packed full of notable bug fixes, but that's not all it has in store for the dedicated COD fan-base. The Hit List event and a new 10v10 Moshpit playlist are live. The RC-XD is now restricted in every thrilling ranked mode as well. Here are all of the official patch notes, which you should read thoroughly before you start matchmaking today in Black Ops 6.
New Event - The Hit List
The long-awaited hit list event is now live! Check out our full breakdown on its release to see why CoD players are so amped up for this launch. This unique event allows all players to contribute to unlocking major rewards including a new veteran perk.
Multiplayer
Playlist Updates
- Added 10v10 Moshpit to Quickplay
- Added Hardcore 10v10 Moshpit to Hardcore Quickplay
- Added Hideout, Extraction, and Protocol to 10v10 map pool
Challenges
- Addressed an issue on the Krig C and Saug where Camo progression for Dark Spine was not tracking properly.
Zombies
Movement
- Addressed an issue where players would be slowed when reloading while sprinting.
Challenges
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the “Box Addict” Dark Ops Challenge to not track properly.
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
Ranked Play
Restrictions Update
- The RC-XD has been restricted in all modes.
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue where some matches would unintentionally end in a draw.
UI
- Addressed an issue where SR would sometimes display incorrectly after a match.
- Addressed an issue where players would sometimes be stuck with no UI after a match ended when they are max level.
