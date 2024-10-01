Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Patch Notes 10/1/24
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are getting some critical bug fixes and balancing changes in it's newest patch.
The Call of Duty franchise has long been a fan of monetizing Halloween with crossovers/collabs to sell more skins and make more money. This year is no different. Let's take a look at everything that's changing.
Patch Notes
The challenge "Terriball Challenge" in REBIRTH HELLSPAWN | PURGATORY has been updated so that downing enemies will not count as progress towards the challenge's completion.
The Crossbow weapon from MW2 is getting balancing changes. These buffs are:
- Increased bolt velocity in the form of 200m/s.
- Decreased "bolt gravity influence by 70%".3
- Different types of bolts receive buffs in the form of ADS spread being removed. These bolts are: Brightblaze 20” Bolts, Blastcap 20” Bolts, and FTAC Caustic 20” Bolts.
Warzone is also seeing some bug fixes to it's general gameplay. These fixes are:
- Fixed an issue preventing new contracts from appearing after the second circle.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to earn more than intended experience from decoy grenades in the Purgatory mode.
- Fixed an issue preventing the execution prompt from appearing when behind an enemy.
These changes aren't significant by any means, but should polish out the average quality of experience Call of Duty players are having.
What Else Is New?
The Halloween event 'The Haunting' has added new MW3 maps, limited time modes, a new weapon, new Warzone maps, and a few different variants of Shipment because, well why not.
For players enjoying the new season, these changes are nothing overly groundbreaking. Crossbows are a fairly niche weapon but can be a ton of fun to mess around with. Minor bug fixes will help smooth out the Warzone experience. Anybody looking to dive into their wallets for some popular horror/horror-adjacent operator skins will be able to get Michael Myers, Daryl from The Walking Dead, Trick'r'Treat Sam, the SMILE 2 characters, and Art the clown from Terrifier.
As Modern Warfare 3's time in the Call of Duty spotlight comes to end soon, it appears to be going out on a relatively positive note with a decent amount of content on a decently well-made seasonal event. For a game with as little development time and as controversial of an existence, Sledgehammer Games seems to have done a decent job salvaging an absolute disaster that Activision forced them into.
The entire patch notes thread can be viewed on the Call of Duty website here.