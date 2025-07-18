CoD Pros Argue Over Surprise Esports World Cup Coaching Rule
- The Esports World Cup has made a major coaching rule change just days before the start of the $1.8 million Call of Duty tournament
- Pro Call of Duty players have gotten into heated discussions on social media regarding the EWC coaching changes
- How will this major rule change impact the tournament outcome?
In a stunning announcement Thursday, the Esports World Cup (EWC) will allow Call of Duty League (CDL) coaches to engage in voice comms with their teams during matches at the upcoming tournament. Coaches have never been allowed to participate in voice communications during matches in Call of Duty history, making this change completely unprecedented.
According to EWC Extra on X: coaches will be allowed on stage during EWC matches. Coaches will be able to participate in voice communication actively during Hardpoint and Control matches and will have access to communication in between Search and Destroy rounds.
Naturally, players and league personalities are frustrated with this announcement coming just days before the start of the $1.8 million dollar tournament. However, the more intriguing aspect is that many pro players disagree on whether this change will positively impact competition.
Pro Players Disagree With Octane's EWC Comms Take
Octane, a Call of Duty World champion, and co-host of The Flank was very vocal on X with his opinion on the decision made by EWC:
I’m praying coaches on stage is an EWC only thing and the CDL doesn’t adapt this moving forward...- Sam "Octane" Larew
The only real skill gap remaining in COD is the players ability to make split second decisions & understand the game. Anything to reduce that further is awful for our esport.
This take has gained a ton of traction with most players and coaches disagreeing with Octane's take due to the way coaches can openly communicate with players in traditional sports. Octane was quick to refute that point of view: "Yeah, comparing sports & esports has gotten us real far lately."
In a response to Octane's comments, world champion and former coach JKap said that this change will be a positive for the league as it "makes coaches more impactful." In the same thread, JKap also said "I dying for this when I was still around."
Parasite, another co-host on The Flank and world champion disagreed with Octane's take, siding with JKap:
Raises the ceiling for all teams tho no? Coaching more valuable also if you call something less skilled then everyone should be better or equal which drives more entertaining games?- Chris "Parasite" Duarte
How Will Coaching Comms Impact EWC Matches?
Not only will this rule change allow for coaches to directly have an impact on every map, but it could drastically change team strategies for every game mode. Having a fifth voice in voice comms that can simultaneously see every player's screen is going to be a unique experience that has no precedent.
The change should heavily benefit teams like FaZe, LAT, and OpTic, which have veteran coaches on staff with professional playing experience and have been working with the same roster for years. However, the change will also benefit newer roster configurations with players who aren't extremely familiar with one another. Having another voice in the comms to bridge the communication gap and give clear direction can mask many chemistry issues.
Does the EWC Favorite Change Due to This Change?
The favorites for EWC should not change due to this rule change. Thieves, FaZe, and OpTic are still the clear favorites to win the event and their experienced coaching staffs will only reap the benefits from this new freedom. For a potential dark horse run, look for Vancouver Surge to make a run to avenge their 2nd place finish at Champs with their veteran coach Sender.