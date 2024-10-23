When is Ranked Coming to Black Ops 6?
Ranked play in Call of Duty has always been a mixed bag. Some titles have had it and some haven't. Some titles get it early on and others take forever to get it added. It's always a toss-up on whether the developers care or not. Typically, Infinity Ward cares very little about competitive Call of Duty and puts forth next to zero effort, while Treyarch and Sledgehammer both care a decent amount and put in solid amounts of effort.
Fortunately for competitive Call of Duty fans, Black Ops 6 is, of course, a Treyarch title which means competitive won't be completely neglected this year. With the release of Black Ops 6 right around the corner and many changes coming to multiplayer, many fans are wondering when ranked will be coming to the new title.
When will ranked play be added into Black Ops 6?
Black Ops 6 is looking to make Call of Duty history by adding ranked play the earliest its ever been! It's been confirmed via the official Call of Duty blog that ranked play will be releasing at the start of season 1.
As of writing this, there is no concrete confirmed date for when Season 1 of Black Ops 6 will launch, however, it's expected to launch around November 14 or November 21.