Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for Black Ops 6 - Possible New Maps, Events, & More
Season 1 of Black Ops 6 has been an absolute hit with the player-base. There have already been multiple unique events, each lined with a variety of exciting cosmetics. Squid Game just came to BO6 last week, so now players are looking towards Season 2 and all of the content it may bring.
A release date for Season 2 was confirmed earlier today. Leakers like CharlieIntel have been posting about the incoming update, building hype among the Call of Duty community. We're going to explain exactly what you might see in Season 2, along with when you can jump into the FPS action. Season 2 of Warzone also launches at the same time as Black Ops 6 so that you can play all of your favorite COD experiences together.
When Does Black Ops 6: Season 2 Release?
Black Ops 6: Season 2 will release on January 28th, which is a Tuesday. Treyarch hasn't provided any sure-fire release time, but it's highly likely that the fun-filled update will launch around 12 PM Eastern Time. Season 1 released with a shining flashbang in November, so Treyarch isn't wasting any time in 2025.
The length of Season 2 may be unconfirmed, but we can confidently guess that it'll last for around 70-days, especially considering the length of Season 1. Lots of new content is right around the corner, so it's time to dive into all of the excitement-packed additions Treyarch may introduce with Season 2.
What's Coming in Season 2?
Though the exact details of the second season remain primarily a mystery, we do know the types of things Treyarch will introduce. A new Battle Pass is a done deal, since Call of Duty tends to add one for each season. Based on the content drops we've received during the first season, more modes, maps, and weapons will likely enter the battlefield in Season 2. New maps could even include remakes of popular zombie locations from previous Black Ops games, like Tranzit.
Operators are also a huge part of Black Ops 6, which solidifies the possibility of more never-before-seen characters. The addition of new weapons and equipment will completely change the meta of BO6, though a lot of fans are more concerned about future events.
Possible Events & Crossovers
The Squid Game event launched on January 3rd as an instant hit, so it's likely Treyarch will partner with other franchises to offer more collaborative festivals. Possible crossovers could include titles like John Wick or even Fallout, since both have collaborated with other games like Fortnite in the past.
The Last Of Us is releasing a new season soon, which could offer the perfect opportunity for Treyarch to implement the post-apocalyptic series into the latest Black Ops. Though we may not know which weapons, crossovers, or maps we'll see next, it's evident that Black Ops 6 will receive tons of weekly content drops throughout Season 2.
What do Players Want to See in Season 2?
Though Season 2 of BO6 and Warzone will surely add lots of extra content to experience, that's not all that fans want to see. One of the most commonly-requested improvements that Call of Duty players want is better anti-cheat measures. Cheating is a significant problem in Black Ops 6 and the COD fan-base doesn't believe that Activision is taking it seriously.
DylanS99 is one commenter who shared their wish for more focus on anti-cheat protections, but thousands of other fans have also shared this opinion online in recent months. Hopefully, Team Ricochet will find new ways to stop cheaters in their tracks, but we'll have to wait until Season 2 to see the changes.
