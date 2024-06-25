Everything Arriving in Season 4 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone
Season 4 was one of the biggest updates ever for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. However, even more is coming with the Season 4 Reloaded update, so here's everything you need to know including the release date, new maps, modes, and much more.
Season 4 Reloaded Release Date
The Season 4 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will go live on Wednesday, June 26 at 9am PT.
New Weapons
Season 4 Reloaded will bring two new weapons, the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, and the Sledgehammer Melee weapon. The Reclaimer 18 is similar to the Spas-12 from the original Modern Warfare 2, and will be available in the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, the Sledgehammer will only be available as a weekly challenge reward.
New Maps
A brand new 6v6 Multiplayer map called Incline will also be coming to Modern Warfare 3 with the Season 4 Reloaded update. Incline is detailed as a “mid sized snow map” which will likely be great for Assault Rifle players.
In addition to this, Das Gross, a reskin of Das Haus from Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a new playlist called Bit Party which features a reskin of Favela will be coming in the Season 4 Reloaded update.
New Modes
Several new modes will also be coming in Season 4 Reloaded. This includes a brand new mode titled “Mutation” which will see “one team of humans against a frightening selection of mutants”, the Mutants will have “a series of unique abilities that can stun, disorient, and eliminate enemy humans”.
Havoc is also returning, a mode which increases the speed of your average match with modifiers to the game. Finally, Blueprint Gunfight is also coming back. This was a fan favorite mode in previous Call of Duty games, and will be great to have back.
That’s everything you need to know about Season 4 Reloaded for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone!