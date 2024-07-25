WWE Event & Superstore Returns - Call of Duty Season 5 Patch Notes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are receiving yet another massive update with the launch of Season 5. This update brings a ton of changes to weapons, while also adding in brand new experiences such as the crossover with WWE, and the return of Superstore to the Warzone map.
Here’s the full patch notes for the Season 5 update for Call of Duty.
Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Adding missing Operator voicelines when pinging a Med Box, Tac Cam, Comm Scrambler, A.C.S., or Remote Turret.
- Fixed an issue causing Magazine Attachments for the MTZ-556 to not be properly equipped once in a match.
Maps
Invasion
- Located missing SUV near the South Street and returned it to its intended position.
Terminal
- Fixed an issue causing some aerial Killstreaks to become stuck near the Lounge.
Vista
- Fixed an issue causing some Killstreaks to become stuck.
- Defenders team now spawns at Furnicular to begin the match.
- Attackers team now spawns at Plaza to begin the match.
- Repositioned capture zone A to the bridge within Jungle.
- Slightly adjusted capture zone B in the Marketplace and added additional spawn points to improve balance between teams.
- Adjusted spawn directions to ensure flow toward capture zones.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
BAL-27
- Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.
- Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.
- Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.
Submachine Guns
Superi 46
- Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.9m/s (-2%).
- Decreased crouched movement speed from 2m/s to 1.9m/s (-5%).
- Decreased sprint speed from 5.9m/s to 5.8m/s (-2%).
- Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.6m/s to 3.4m/s (-6%).
FJX Horus
- Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 13.7m to 11.4m (-17%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 19m (-17%).
- Decreased medium damage range from 29.7m to 25.4m (-15%).
- Decreased far-medium damage range from 36.6m to 30.5m (-17%).
Shotguns
Reclaimer 18
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.
Light Machine Guns
Pulemyot 762
- Increased upper arm and lower arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.
Marksman Rifles
MTZ Interceptor
- Decreased maximum damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%).
- Decreased lower torso, upper arm, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.
EBR-14 (MWII)
SO-90 Factory Stock
- Fixed an issue causing players to become unable to move while aiming down sights.
Sniper Rifles
XRK Stalker
- Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.
Carrack .300 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 17.8m (+40%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 66m (+115%).
- Removed medium damage range.
Handguns
COR-45
- Decreased rate of fire from 375rpm to 240rpm (-36%).
TYR
- Increased maximum damage range from 5.6m to 8.9m (+14%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 11.4m to 15.2m (+33%).
GS Magna (MWII)
- Removed the ability to equip the incompatible JAK NRG-IV Optic Attachment.
Melee
Sledgehammer
- Decreased movement speed by 22%.
- Decreased heavy swing melee range from 5.3m to 3.2m (-40%).
Perks
Engineer Vest
- Added a Lethal Equipment slot.
Gunner Vest
- Added a Boots Perk slot.
Demolition Vest
- Added a second Gear Perk slot.
CCT Comms Vest
- Added a Tactical Equipment slot.
Overkill Vest
- Added a Field Upgrade slot.
Ninja Vest
- Added a Gloves Perk slot.
Assassin Vest
- Added a Field Upgrade slot.
Gunslinger Vest
- Added an extra Lethal Equipment to the equipped slot.
Mission Control Vest
- Added a Boots Perk slot.
Modular Assault Rig Vest
- Added a second Gear Perk slot.
Compression Carrier Vest
- Added a Tactical Equipment slot.
Killstreaks
- Score earned via Killstreaks will no longer contribute toward earning the next available Killstreak.
M.G.B.
- With the looming threat of a DNA Bomb now contained, the M.G.B. returns.
Warzone Patch Notes
Weapons
Assault Rifles
MCW
- Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x
SVA 545
- Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.
BAL-27
- Max Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 21.59.
- Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.
- Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.
- Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.
MTZ-556
- Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.
M4 (MWII)
- Min Damage increased to 21, up from 17.
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.
- Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 25.4.
BATTLE RIFLES
BAS-B
- Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.
TAQ-V (MWII)
- Leg Modifier increased to 0.9x, up from 0.85x.
SUBMACHINE GUNS
AMR9
- Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.67.
- Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.
FJX HORUS
- Max Damage Range decreased to 8.63 meters, down from 10.16.
- Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.27 meters, down from 20.32.
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.91 meters, down from 30.48.
- Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.
SUPERI 46
- Decreased movement speed to 4.9m/s, down from 5m/s.
- Decreased crouched movement speed to 1.9m/s, down from 2m/s.
- Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 5.9m/s.
- Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.4m/s, down from 3.6m/s.
WSP-9
- Legs Modifiers decreased to .9x, down from 1x.
MINIBAK (MWII)
- Min Damage increased to 26, up from 21.
- Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.38.
- Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 19.05.
- Lower Torso Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
- Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from .95x.
PDSW 528 (MWII)
- Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22.
VEL-46 (MWII)
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.
- Min damage increased to 16, up from 15.
- Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
VAZNEV-9K (MWII)
- Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.
- Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20.
- Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.89.
LIGHT MACHINE GUNS
BRUEN MK9
- Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.
HOLGER 26
- Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.
PULEMYOT 762
- Max Damage Range increased to 34.29 meters, up from 27.94.
- Upper and Lower Arm Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
TAQ ERADICATOR
- Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24.
- Max Damage Range increased to 39.37 meters, up from 33.02.
TAQ EVOLVERE
- Leg Modifier increased to 1.07x, up from 1x.
SHOTGUNS
RECLAIMER 18
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.
HANDGUNS
COR-45
- Decreased rate of fire to 240rpm, down from 375rpm.
MELEE
SLEDGEHAMMER
- Decreased movement speed by 22%.
- Decreased heavy swing melee range to 3.2 meters, down from 5.3.