Esports illustrated

WWE Event & Superstore Returns - Call of Duty Season 5 Patch Notes

The Season 5 update is bringing a lot of change to MW3 and Warzone

Charlie Cater

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are receiving yet another massive update with the launch of Season 5. This update brings a ton of changes to weapons, while also adding in brand new experiences such as the crossover with WWE, and the return of Superstore to the Warzone map.

Here’s the full patch notes for the Season 5 update for Call of Duty.

Related Article: Where to Watch the Call of Duty Esports World Cup

Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Adding missing Operator voicelines when pinging a Med Box, Tac Cam, Comm Scrambler, A.C.S., or Remote Turret.
  • Fixed an issue causing Magazine Attachments for the MTZ-556 to not be properly equipped once in a match.

Maps

Invasion

  • Located missing SUV near the South Street and returned it to its intended position.

Terminal

  • Fixed an issue causing some aerial Killstreaks to become stuck near the Lounge.

Vista

  • Fixed an issue causing some Killstreaks to become stuck.
  • Defenders team now spawns at Furnicular to begin the match.
  • Attackers team now spawns at Plaza to begin the match.
  • Repositioned capture zone A to the bridge within Jungle.
  • Slightly adjusted capture zone B in the Marketplace and added additional spawn points to improve balance between teams.
  • Adjusted spawn directions to ensure flow toward capture zones.

Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

BAL-27

  • Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.
  • Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.
  • Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.

Submachine Guns

Superi 46

  • Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.9m/s (-2%).
  • Decreased crouched movement speed from 2m/s to 1.9m/s (-5%).
  • Decreased sprint speed from 5.9m/s to 5.8m/s (-2%).
  • Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.6m/s to 3.4m/s (-6%).

FJX Horus

  • Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%).
  • Decreased maximum damage range from 13.7m to 11.4m (-17%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 19m (-17%).
  • Decreased medium damage range from 29.7m to 25.4m (-15%).
  • Decreased far-medium damage range from 36.6m to 30.5m (-17%).

Shotguns

Reclaimer 18

  • Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.

Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762

  • Increased upper arm and lower arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor

  • Decreased maximum damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%).
  • Decreased lower torso, upper arm, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.

EBR-14 (MWII)

SO-90 Factory Stock

  • Fixed an issue causing players to become unable to move while aiming down sights.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

  • Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Carrack .300 (MWII)

  • Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 17.8m (+40%).
  • Increased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 66m (+115%).
  • Removed medium damage range.

Handguns

COR-45

  • Decreased rate of fire from 375rpm to 240rpm (-36%).

TYR

  • Increased maximum damage range from 5.6m to 8.9m (+14%).
  • Increased near-medium damage range from 11.4m to 15.2m (+33%).

GS Magna (MWII)

  • Removed the ability to equip the incompatible JAK NRG-IV Optic Attachment.

Melee

Sledgehammer

  • Decreased movement speed by 22%.
  • Decreased heavy swing melee range from 5.3m to 3.2m (-40%).

Perks

Engineer Vest

  • Added a Lethal Equipment slot.

Gunner Vest

  • Added a Boots Perk slot.

Demolition Vest

  • Added a second Gear Perk slot.

CCT Comms Vest

  • Added a Tactical Equipment slot.

Overkill Vest

  • Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Ninja Vest

  • Added a Gloves Perk slot.

Assassin Vest

  • Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Gunslinger Vest

  • Added an extra Lethal Equipment to the equipped slot.

Mission Control Vest

  • Added a Boots Perk slot.

Modular Assault Rig Vest

  • Added a second Gear Perk slot.

Compression Carrier Vest

  • Added a Tactical Equipment slot.

Killstreaks

  • Score earned via Killstreaks will no longer contribute toward earning the next available Killstreak.

M.G.B.

  • With the looming threat of a DNA Bomb now contained, the M.G.B. returns.
Season 5 Battle Pass promo image
Call of Duty

Warzone Patch Notes

Weapons

Assault Rifles

MCW

  • Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

SVA 545

  • Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

BAL-27

  • Max Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 21.59.
  • Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire.
  • Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness.
  • Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.

MTZ-556

  • Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

M4 (MWII)

  • Min Damage increased to 21, up from 17.
  • Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21.
  • Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 25.4.

BATTLE RIFLES

BAS-B

  • Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

TAQ-V (MWII)

  • Leg Modifier increased to 0.9x, up from 0.85x.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

AMR9

  • Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.67.
  • Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 17.78.

FJX HORUS

  • Max Damage Range decreased to 8.63 meters, down from 10.16.
  • Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.27 meters, down from 20.32.
  • Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.91 meters, down from 30.48.
  • Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms.

SUPERI 46

  • Decreased movement speed to 4.9m/s, down from 5m/s.
  • Decreased crouched movement speed to 1.9m/s, down from 2m/s.
  • Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 5.9m/s.
  • Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.4m/s, down from 3.6m/s.

WSP-9

  • Legs Modifiers decreased to .9x, down from 1x.

MINIBAK (MWII)

  • Min Damage increased to 26, up from 21.
  • Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.38.
  • Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 meters, up from 19.05.
  • Lower Torso Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.
  • Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from .95x.

PDSW 528 (MWII)

  • Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.
  • Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

VEL-46 (MWII)

  • Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.
  • Min damage increased to 16, up from 15.
  • Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

VAZNEV-9K (MWII)

  • Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.
  • Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20.
  • Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 meters, up from 8.89.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

BRUEN MK9

  • Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

HOLGER 26

  • Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

PULEMYOT 762

  • Max Damage Range increased to 34.29 meters, up from 27.94.
  • Upper and Lower Arm Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

TAQ ERADICATOR

  • Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24.
  • Max Damage Range increased to 39.37 meters, up from 33.02.

TAQ EVOLVERE

  • Leg Modifier increased to 1.07x, up from 1x.

SHOTGUNS

RECLAIMER 18

  • Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types.

HANDGUNS

COR-45

  • Decreased rate of fire to 240rpm, down from 375rpm.

MELEE

SLEDGEHAMMER

  • Decreased movement speed by 22%.
  • Decreased heavy swing melee range to 3.2 meters, down from 5.3.
Published
Charlie Cater

CHARLIE CATER

Charlie has been a freelance esports writer since May 2020, primarily focusing on Call of Duty but has written about anything and everything! He is always getting involved and looking to learn everything about esports, but is also a massive football (soccer) fan and travels around the country to watch his home team Norwich City. 

Home/Call of Duty