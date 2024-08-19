New Weapons Dropping in Season 5 Reloaded
The Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone was one of the best we have ever seen. Fan favorite weapons such as the STG44 were brought back into the game, along with a massive collaboration with the WWE and a lot of extra content. However, Season 5 Reloaded will improve on that even more, bringing new weapons, game modes and events to MW3 and Warzone. Here’s everything new coming in Season 5 Reloaded.
MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Release Date
Season 5 Reloaded will release on Wednesday, August 21 for both MW3 and Warzone, deploying as the usual client update.
New Weapons
Two brand new weapons are arriving in Season 5 Reloaded, the Spear and Torque 35. The Spear is a melee weapon which will see players spawn with three Spears which can be retrieved after they’re thrown just like throwing knives. The Torque 35 on the other hand is a “compound bow with 20 retrievable arrows”, which also features a built in red dot sight.
New Game Modes
Four new modes will be coming to Modern Warfare 3 in Season 5 Reloaded: Cyber Attack, Fishfection, Paintball and Defuse or Destroy.
Cyber Attack
Cyber Attack is a game mode which was first seen in Modern Warfare 2019, and this sees players search for an EMP device to control, or disable. There are no respawns in Cyber Attack, just like Search and Destroy.
Fishfection
Fishfection is a brand new take on the Infection game mode which will see players only able to use the two new weapons the Spear and the Torque 35.
Paintball
This one is fairly obvious, Paintball will see players use paintball guns which are instant one-shot kills, and this mode will take place on smaller, faster paced maps.
Defuse or Destroy
Defuse or Destroy is a more fast paced version of Search and Destroy. At the start of each round, one of the two bomb sites will already be planted, making players decide whether to defend the final location, or go for the quick defuse.
Supreme Resurgence Returns to Warzone
Warzone will see a fan favorite mode return in the form of Supreme Resurgence. Supreme Resurgence features increased health, higher loadout drop prices, and the best loot in the game. This makes Resurgence even more high stakes.
Warzone Elite Contracts
Elite Contracts will also be coming to Warzone in Season 5 Reloaded. Elite Contracts are versions of normal contracts which will give better rewards, but they’ll also be more difficult, giving players less time to complete the contract.