STG 44 & Superi 46 Nerfed - MW3 & Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes
Season 6 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is finally here, and with it comes a ton of updates including new maps, weapons, modes, and as always a lot of weapon balancing changes. One of the biggest updates in this week's Patch Notes is the nerf to two of the most overpowered weapons in MW3 and Warzone, the STG 44 and Superi 46. Both of these weapons have received a nerf that may balance the meta, and could be great for the game as a whole.
Here’s the full patch notes for Season 6 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
MW3 Patch Notes
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
STG44
- Decreased maximum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 44.5m to 36.8m (-17%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 51.8m to 44.5m (-14%).
- Decreased medium damage range from 61m to 53.3m (-13%).
M4 (MWII)
- Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 29 (+12%).
- Increased minimum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%).
- Increased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.15x.
Chimera (MWII)
- Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%).
- Increased maximum damage range from 16m to 25.4m (+59%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 41.9m (+32%).
Tempus Razorback (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 27 (+4%).
- Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 32.2m to 39.4m (+22%).
M13C (MWII)
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).
- Decreased recoil gun kick from 35.6deg/s to 28.7deg/s (-19%).
- Increased maximum damage range from 25.4m to 36.8m (+45%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 39.4m to 47m (+19%).
- Increased medium damage range from 49.8m to 57.4m (+15%).
TR-76 Geist (MWII)
- Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 240ms (-14%).
- Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 36.8m to 44.5m (+21%).
- Increased medium damage range from 48.3m to 55.9m (+16%).
Battle Rifles
Lachmann-762 (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal recoil from 10.8deg/s to 9.6deg/s (-11%).
- Decreased vertical recoil from 53.6deg/s to 48.2deg/s (-10%).
- Increased firing aim stability.
Cronen Squall (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal recoil from 6.9deg/s to 6deg/s (-13%).
- Decreased vertical recoil from 52deg/s to 47.7deg/s (-8%).
- Increased firing aim stability.
FTAC Recon (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal recoil from 5.8deg/s to 4.7deg/s (-19%).
- Decreased vertical recoil from 63.9deg/s to 53.5deg/s (-16%).
TAQ-V (MWII)
- Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 260ms (-10%).
- Increased firing aim stability.
SO-14 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 22.3m (+16%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 34.9m (+10%).
- Increased medium damage range from 39.6m to 45.7m (+15%).
Submachine Guns
Superi 46
- Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 26 (-4%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 13.7m (-27%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%).
- Decreased medium damage range from 41.4m to 33m (-20%).
Static-HV
- Decreased maximum damage from 33 to 30 (-9%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 30 to 28 (-7%).
- Decreased medium damage from 28 to 26 (-7%).
- Removed far-medium damage range.
ISO 45 (MWII)
- Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 29 (+7%).
- Increased minimum damage from 22 to 24 (+9%).
- Increased maximum damage range from 9.1m to 11.7m (+28%).
- Increased arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.95x to 1x.
ISO 9mm (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 22 to 23 (+5%).
- Increased medium damage from 20 to 22 (+10%).
- Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18%).
PDSW 528 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 30 (+20%).
- Increased medium damage from 24 to 25 (+4%).
- Increased minimum damage from 20 to 22 (+10%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 12.7m (-40%).
- Removed far-medium damage range.
- Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.
Fennec 45 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 25 to 27 (+8%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 20 to 26 (+30%).
- Increased medium damage from 18 to 23 (+28%).
- Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 5.1m (-60%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 17.3m to 12.7m (-26%).
- Decreased medium damage range from 22.6m to 20.3m (-10%).
BAS-P (MWII)
- Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%).
- Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.
Vaznev-9K (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%).
- Increased medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%).
- Increased far-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%).
Marksman Rifles
EBR-14 (MWII)
- Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.27x to 1.35x.
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.27x.
SP-R 208 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 13m to 20.3m (+57%).
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.5x.
Tempus Torrent (MWII)
- Increased minimum damage from 37 to 43 (+16%).
- Increased neck, upper torso, and upper arm damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.2x.
LM-S (MWII)
- Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.25x to 1.35x.
SA-B 50 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 10.4m to 17.8m (+71%).
Sniper Rifles
Carrack .300 (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage from 128 to 140 (+9%).
- Increased near-medium damage from 95 to 128 (+35%).
- Increased medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%).
- Increased minimum damage from 70 to 73 (+4%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 25.4m (-17%).
Handguns
Basilisk (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 8.4m to 11.4m (+36%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%).
Melee
Spear
- Fixed an issue causing Fists to retain increased damage after depleting thrown Spears.
Field Upgrades
Enhanced Vision Goggles
- Fixed an exploit involving the Juggernaut Killstreak that allowed red enemy outlines to persist through battery depletion.
Warzone Patch Notes
Warzone Rewards
- The previously introduced reward system continues with new trackable Challenges and rewards:
- Combat Expertise: Acquire your Loadout and get hunting. Earn rewards for taking the fight to the enemy and surviving to the end.
- Cooperation: Assemble your squad, work together to eliminate enemies, and share your Cash.
- Mobility: Get out and explore the map. Move fast and far to acquire the rewards in this category.
- Redacted: Sometimes Operators must make do with limited intel. Puzzle out these redacted Challenges to reap the rewards.
- A reward is given after completing every Challenge. Unlock a new Weapon Camo in each, including “The Fallout” Weapon Camo for completing Combat Expertise, “Whispering Veil” Weapon Camo for completing Cooperation, “Mutant Flux” Weapon Camo for completing Mobility, and “Headed to Hell” Weapon Camo for completing Redacted.
Champion’s Quest Reward Refresh
- Successfully completing Champion’s Quest now unlocks the new "Gamma Storm" weapon camo.