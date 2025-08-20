Shroud Thinks Call of Duty Esports Is "Kinda Weird"
Long-time FPS streamer and pro player Shroud recently came out critiquing Call of Duty's competitive scene. While playing Battlefield 2042 on stream on August 19, he claimed the series "lacks depth", with competitive players sticking to powerful yet hackneyed tricks that still work today. As a result, the gameplay at higher levels feels undistinctive.
Within his thoughts, Shroud also implied that Call of Duty's repetitive nature led pro players to become extremely skilled at the game, reaching nearly unattainable levels of expertise. He emphasized the point as a negative trait, likely because it meant that we weren't seeing any new and innovative techniques that hadn't already been exhausted.
The response garnered mixed reactions, but most of the community stood behind and supported Shroud's criticisms.
On one hand, there was blame on Call of Duty essentially banning a large portion of maps and weapons in competitive play that resulted in a repetitive environment. On the other hand, players claimed there's still a noticeable disparity when comparing esports players and their playstyles.
Call of Duty Esports Can Be "Boring" For Several Potential Reasons
Other than the things Shroud pointed out, a big reason for complaints toward Call of Duty's competitive aspect (like the CDL) is the restrictiveness.
Maps, equipment, and entire gun categories considered broken or even decently above-average are locked away, so you find yourself playing or spectating the same setting repeatedly. The only difference, therefore, is the name of the ones behind the keyboard and mouse.
To expand on Shroud's point regarding the similar skill showings at tournaments and higher play, it could be due to the series' reluctance to introduce new, game-changing mechanics. However, that decision could be intentional since CoD has a history of receiving divisive community feedback after implementing such mechanics, like omnimovement in Black Ops 6.
The Frequent Emergence Of CoD Hate Likely Stems From DICE's Latest Hit
After the massive success of Battlefield 6 in its Open Beta Weekend 1 and 2, many FPS players have begun looking at Call of Duty from a negative perspective, even more so than usual. The more recent Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveal at Gamescom 2025 received a ton of backlash on platforms like X, Reddit, and Discord, despite the developers bringing back legendary maps like Raid.
This isn't true for Call of Duty alone; we saw Shroud criticizing Battlefield 2042 after playing through the Battlefield 6 beta. Once the beta phase concluded, he moved on and saw glaring issues within other IPs beyond just the predecessor.
Of course, this is not to say that Battlefield's tournaments are bigger and better than those of CoD, but the opportunities seen in BF6 would be enough to encourage Activision Blizzard to take bigger steps, especially regarding their esports scene, which is still huge and thriving in spite of objections.