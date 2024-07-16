Superstore POI Coming to Warzone in Season 5
A popular POI from Verdansk is going to appear in Urzikstan when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 goes live. Here's what we know about Superstore's return so far.
With Black Ops 6 on the way, it seems as though developers are hoping to peak interest in the series by bringing gamers nostalgic locations to Season 5. Superstore was one of the most popular POIs from Verdansk, an older Warzone map. It was known for its highly sought after loot and chaotic team fights, making it a fun place to drop in.
Call of Duty is hoping to bring back that excitement with Atlas Superstore expanding to Urzikstan as its second location.
When Is Superstore Returning to Warzone?
Superstore is going to rarive in Urzikstan as a new POI on July 24 as part of Season 5.
Call of Duty: Warzone Players React to Superstore Return
The reactions to Superstore's return have been largely positive. While Warzone has largely been complained about by gamers and content creators alike, many are having a change of heart now that Superstore is coming back. Warzone fans are excited to drop into Superstore for both nostalgia and action and have called the update a W.
Of course, other Warzone players said that the nastalgia bait is a sign that the game is dying or struggling. A few salty gamers questioned if Warzone really thought players would return or stop complaining just because of a POI.
Only time will tell if Superstore makes an impact on the Warzone community once it drops. Until then, prepare your shopping list and discuss with friends how you plan to tackle your errands.