Massive Call of Duty Maintenance Knocks Down Servers for Ten Games
- Ten Call of Duty titles will be unavailable while Activision tests secret features
- Will this downtime be used to test a working anti-cheat or add titles to Xbox Game Pass?
A shocking slate of server downtime is scheduled during the early morning hours of July 2nd that is going to render ten Call of Duty titles unplayable for a brief time. With the launch of Season 4 Reloaded scheduled for Wednesday morning, downtime is to be expected. However, what isn’t common is the enormous slate of legacy Call of Duty titles that will be under maintenance simultaneously with zero explanation from Activision. Let’s take a look at what this global downtime could mean for these legacy titles and how it could impact future COD titles.
July 2nd Call of Duty Downtime Schedule
Below is the July 2nd downtime schedule for each time zone:
- West Coast US (PT): July 2nd, 3:00 AM – 7:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): July 2nd, 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 2nd, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): July 2nd, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Japan (JST): July 2nd, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Which COD Titles Will be Unavailable During July 2nd Downtime?
During this four hour downtime, ten different Call of Duty titles will be unavailable. Here is a list of every COD title that will be down during the July 2nd maintenance:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Is Activision Implementing a New Anti-Cheat?
One of the more popular theories online is that Activision will implement a brand-new anti-cheat software during this downtime across all of these legacy titles. In the years following Activision’s promise to deliver a functioning anti-cheat, they have failed to implement any that truly stops cheating across the board. At times, it has gotten so bad that top streamers and content creators have quit playing Call of Duty entirely. There is a chance that Activision could be using this time to introduce a brand-new anti-cheat system that will be extended across all of their Call of Duty titles.
Anti-Cheat Impact on COD Esports
A working anti-cheat would be a monumental step towards growing all Call of Duty esports scenes. The enormous volume of hackers in Ranked Multiplayer and Warzone has rendered the modes trivial in recent years. In other top esports titles like Valorant and League of Legends, the Ranked system is a perfect way for players to develop their skills and enter the path-to-pro system. In Call of Duty, many top players avoid Ranked Play due to the presence of hackers that completely ruin the experience.
In a world where zero hackers existed in Call of Duty Ranked Play, there would be a huge resurgence of players into the competitive scene who are eager to compete. This would lock in future league success as rising talent would have a better way to practice and start their path to becoming a professional.
Will Ten New COD Games Get Added to Game Pass?
The more likely theory surrounding this unexpected downtime is that these selected ten titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. With the COD cycle in its fourth quarter and the competitive season winding to a halt, this is the perfect time for Activision to bring people back into the franchise by adding legacy titles to Game Pass. If this is the case, the server downtime would be used to stress-test and prepare these games for launch across Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
Season 4 Reloaded
There is no confirmed server downtime for the release of Season 4 Reloaded on July 2nd. It would be safe to assume that Black Ops 6 would be unplayable while these ten legacy titles are down, but Activision has not confirmed this as of now. To get a look at everything coming in Season 4 Reloaded, check out our full patch notes breakdown.